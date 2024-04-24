Glen Powell Hints That Those Persistent Affair Rumors with 'Anyone But You' Co-Star Sydney Sweeney Were Part of the Strategy to Sell Movie Tickets

Throughout the press run for their rom-com Anyone But You, rumors swirled that co-stars Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney were more than just co-stars. (After all, look at them on red carpets. Their chemistry is palpable.) The film landed on Netflix yesterday, and Powell admitted, per USA Today, that the persistent affair rumors did nothing but help sell tickets to Anyone But You. (While Powell is single, Sweeney is engaged to Jonathan Davino.)
“The two things that you have to sell a rom-com are fun and chemistry,” Powell told The New York Times. “Sydney and I have a ton of fun together, and we have a ton of effortless chemistry. That’s people wanting what’s on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit—and it worked wonderfully.”
Anyone But You is loosely adapted from William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, and in the film, Powell and Sweeney “play ex-flames who begrudgingly reconnect at a wedding in Australia,” USA Today writes. The film went on to cross the $200 million mark in global ticket sales and became the highest-grossing R-rated romantic comedy since Bridget Jones’s Baby in 2016, Variety reports.
“The film’s success can be attributed, in part, to Sony’s social media marketing efforts and the leading couple stoking rumors and making headlines with steamy photos and flirty comments, which sparked speculation about a romance on set,” USA Today reports. “Both actors repeatedly denied the rumors.”
But they continue to play into them, like last month, when Sweeney hosted Saturday Night Live. During her opening monologue, she addressed the “craziest rumor” that she and Powell’s romance was more than what was seen onscreen. “That’s obviously not true,” Sweeney said, adding that her fiancé was at SNL to support her—“only to feign surprise as the camera cut to Powell sitting in the audience,” USA Today reports.
“No, that’s not my fiancé,” Sweeney said. “He’s in my dressing room!”
Sweeney also spoke to The New York Times, telling the outlet that, as far as marketing went for Anyone But You, she “was on every call. I was in text group chats. I was probably keeping everybody over at Sony marketing and distribution awake at night because I couldn’t stop with ideas.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Including, apparently, stoking the flame of a rumored affair that, alas, wasn’t. Powell himself said of Sweeney that “Sydney is very smart”—and he’s not wrong. Did we just get played? Maybe.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Ryan Gosling Credits Eva Mendes and Their Daughters for “Putting Things Into Perspective”
“It always comes back to family first.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
‘Friends’ Castmates Are Coming Up with a “Bittersweet” Plan to Mark 20-Year Anniversary Since the Show’s May 6, 2004 Finale While Also Honoring Late Co-Star Matthew Perry
“They will most certainly be commemorating it somehow.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Zendaya Goes Back to Tennis Basics
She just wore a tennis set anyone can shop.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Sydney Sweeney Slams Producer Who Said She's "Not Pretty" and "Can't Act"
What a strange, strange thing to say.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Sydney Sweeney, Daughter of the Year, Pays Off Her Mom's Mortgage
"That was a really big thing for me to be able to do."
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Sydney Sweeney Admits She Only Needs About Two Hours of Sleep Per Night—and Has Never Tried Coffee
Okay, but how?
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Sydney Sweeney Hints There’s a Reason for Her Chic New Bob Beyond Just Wanting a Hairstyle Change
She debuted the shorter look earlier this month.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
If Sydney Sweeney’s Custom Miu Miu Looks Familiar, It’s for Good Reason
It channels a look from her favorite romantic comedy.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Glen Powell Says Joking About Sydney Sweeney Affair Rumors on 'SNL' Was a "Blast"
They've sure had fun with this one.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Dakota Johnson on 'Madame Web' Box Office Failure: Audiences "Can Sniff Out Bullsh*t"
Costar Sydney Sweeney has also publicly distanced herself from the film.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Sydney Sweeney Addresses Glen Powell Cheating Rumors Head On During Her ‘Saturday Night Live’ Monologue
The chemistry between the ‘Anyone But You’ costars was, admittedly, palpable.
By Rachel Burchfield Published