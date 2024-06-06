Halsey Reveals Exact Diagnoses After Alluding to Health Issues, Telling Fans “I’m Lucky to Be Alive”

Halsey is sharing more details about their rare health diagnosis, as news has been released this week that they have been diagnosed with both systemic lupus erythematosus and a T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder, Entertainment Weekly reports.

The singer—who uses she/they pronouns—wrote in an Instagram post yesterday that the diagnoses came down in 2022, and that both “are currently being managed or in remission,” they wrote. “And both of which I will likely have for the duration of my life.”

According to the Lupus Foundation of America , systemic lupus erythematosus is the most common form of lupus, an autoimmune condition that can cause swelling, fatigue, and inflammation of internal organs and systems. T-cell lymphoproliferative disorders often occur in immunocompromised individuals and frequently present as leukemia or lymphoma.

Halsey’s post yesterday followed a more vague post on Tuesday, where they promoted the song “The End,” which “references doctors, illness, poison, treatment, and death,” Entertainment Weekly writes. Halsey said in a video “I told myself I’m giving myself two more years to be sick. At 30, I’m having a rebirth, and I’m not going to be sick, and I’m going to look super hot and have lots of energy and I’m just going to get to redo my twenties in my thirties.”

Halsey revealed dual diagnoses of both systemic lupus erythematosus and a T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder. (Image credit: Instagram)

They suggested that the positive response to “The End” inspired them to provide additional context to fans: “I realize everyone is catching up with news I’ve held in for a very long time, and I wasn’t sure how much I wanted to share,” Halsey wrote on Instagram yesterday. “You’ve all been so kind, so I want to share a bit more.”

They thanked medical personnel who have helped along the way, and continued “After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of amazing doctors. After 2 years, I’m feeling better and I’m more grateful than ever to have music to turn to. I can’t wait to get back to where I belong: With you all. Singing and screaming my heart out.”

They were diagnosed in 2022, the singer wrote on Instagram. (Image credit: Instagram)

Through it all, their outlook is optimistic and hopeful. (Image credit: Instagram)

Halsey will donate proceeds from “The End” to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society as well as the Lupus Research Alliance . “Long story short, I’m lucky to be alive,” they wrote.

