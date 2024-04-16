Hannah Waddingham Fiercely Calls Out a Photographer Who Demands She Show More Leg on the Red Carpet

At Sunday night's Laurence Olivier Awards, actress Hannah Waddingham—who was hosting the awards ceremony for the second year in a row—was taken aback as she prepared to walk the red carpet. While posing for photos outside of Royal Albert Hall, a member of the paparazzi made a request for Waddingham to show more leg in her custom Marchesa dress (which featured a thigh-high slit). Waddingham was having none of it, per a video shared by X user @odeiotedlasso. (The video currently has 1.6 million views and counting.)
“Oh, my God,” Waddingham replied, visibly shocked. “You’d never say that to a man, my friend.”
But Waddingham, per Entertainment Weekly, didn’t stop there. Though the paparazzo’s specific request is inaudible, we can deduce what it was based off of Waddingham’s stunned reaction: dressing down the photographer, the Ted Lasso star told him “Don’t be a dick, otherwise I’ll move off. Don’t say ‘Show me leg.’ No.” Per the outlet, “The crowd cheered her on as she walked away.”
Her coup de grâce as she walked inside Royal Albert Hall was reminding the photographer to “have some manners,” Page Six reports.
Thankfully, as Entertainment Weekly put it, “Waddingham’s night only got better from there.” The awards ceremony honors the best of London theater, and Waddingham opened the show with a performance of “Anything Goes” to massive applause before kicking off her hosting duties.
And Waddingham is no stranger to standing up for herself on the red carpet. Lest we forget, while attending the Emmys earlier this year, she quickly corrected Live from E! Countdown to the Emmys host Laverne Cox after she accidentally introduced her as “Hannah Waddington.”
“Waddingham,” the actress said with a smile. “Let’s get that right, straight away.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Caitlin Clark's WNBA Draft Glow Is Courtesy of Glossier
She even wore a just-launched product from the brand.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
It Seems Like Everyone’s Obsessed with Rothy’s Shoes
This sustainable, one-billion-dollar brand is becoming a go-to for content creators, editors, and A-list celebrities. Here's why.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Anya Taylor-Joy Is a Gothic Princess in Dior
The 'Queen's Gambit' actress embraced an all-black dress code at the Brooklyn presentation.
By India Roby Published