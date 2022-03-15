Holly Marie Combs Was Told to Wear a Pushup Bra on 'Charmed,' So She Went Braless Instead

Piper has always been my favorite Halliwell sister, but now I have a good reason to back up this position besides, "IDK, she's cool."

Holly Marie Combs, who played Piper on Charmed, appeared during a panel for the show at a '90s Con event (like Comic Con, but for '90s culture—I know, I didn't know this was a thing either, or I would have been there).

There, the actress revealed that the show's producers tried to coax her into wearing a pushup bra to film her scenes, because she was supposedly not booby enough. Thankfully, Combs behaved like a total legend and just went braless instead.

"They tried to be gentle about it, but ... the messages would come down through the ranks," she said (via People). "And then there would be, you know, that unfortunate person who had to deliver the message to you. Usually, it was down to wardrobe. They were, like, setting these different bras in my dressing room and I was like, 'Those belong to somebody else.'

"They wanted me to wear a big, padded push-up bra and I was like, 'no,' hence why there are so many scenes of me not wearing a bra whatsoever. Which I apologize for but at the moment, at the time, it was very important."

Pls join me in clapping for Holly Marie.

A post shared by Holly Combs Ryan (@thehmc) A photo posted by on

People reports that the panel's host then asked if she was given any other choice of bra, and Combs said, "No, nothing."

I may have been Piper's biggest 8-year-old fan, but Combs wasn't super convinced by her character's personality after a while—so she had a hand in making her evolve over the show's eight seasons.

"She became really exhausting around like season five, and so she mellowed out more by design and my needs," the actress said. "But she was growing. She needed to mellow. Like literally, I just look at so many scenes where I'm, like, crying about [my costar] Brian [Krause's character, Leo] again. Crying about Brian, that was my job."

OK, literally, I need more of this woman in my life. What a star.