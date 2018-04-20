Everything You Need to Know About the 'Charmed' Reboot

The '90s are back and all over our TVs. Sabrina the Teenage Witch is getting a new life on Netflix. Will & Grace and Roseanne are back on network television. And soon, the Charmed Ones themselves will return to the air on The CW. After months of rumors of a reboot, The CW confirmed its plans in January. Here's everything we know about Charmed's return to TV.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

1. The reboot is described as "feminist."

The CW describes the Charmed reboot as a feminist reboot. Like the original series, the show will center on three sisters who also happen to be witches. The new version will take place in a "college town" instead of San Francisco.

2. The Halliwell Sisters are not returning.

While the series will still center on three witchy sisters, they won't be the Halliwells from the original. The new sisters will have something in common with Prue, Piper, Phoebe, and Paige however—alliteration. The new sisters all have M names: Macy, Mel, and Maggie Pruitt (if the last name attached to Mel's character on IMDb is final).

3. The new sisters have been cast.

The CW has also announced the stars of the reboot. Macy will be played by Madeleine Mantock, who previously appeared on the network's short-lived The Tomorrow People. Macy is the oldest Pruitt sister, and described as a genius-level geneticist.

One from the vaults ♥️ A post shared by Madeleine Mantock ✨ (@missmads) on Mar 30, 2018 at 11:18am PDT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Mel will be played by Melonie Diaz, who starred in Fruitvale Station. Mel, the middle sister, is a lesbian activist.



And Sarah Jeffery from The Descendants will portray Maggie, the youngest sister. Maggie is in her first year of college, rushing a sorority, and very happy to discover she has powers.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

4. A couple of other characters have been cast.

Getty Images

Rupert Evans from Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle has been cast as a professor who has "a mysterious interest in the three sisters."

Ser’Darius Blain, who fans will recognize from Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, has also joined the cast. Deadline reports that his character is Galvin, "the ideal boyfriend—funny, mellow, in touch with his emotions, totally on board to follow his lady across the country for her dream job. An aspiring filmmaker, he has yet to catch the break he’s sure is just around the corner."

5. Original cast member Holly Marie Combs does not approve of the reboot.

When news of the reboot broke, OG cast member Holly Marie Combs (who played middle-turned-oldest—RIP, Prue—Halliwell sister Piper) spoke out against the series.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"Here’s the thing. Until you ask us to rewrite it like Brad Kern did weekly don’t even think of capitalizing on our hard work. Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye," she tweeted.



Here’s the thing. Until you ask us to rewrite it like Brad Kern did weekly don’t even think of capitalizing on our hard work. Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye. — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) January 26, 2018

We wish them well. #Charmed — Holly Marie Combs (@H_Combs) January 26, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

6. Expect some laughs.

The new Charmed reboot is being helmed by Jane the Virgin creator/showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman, so fans can definitely expect a healthy mix of drama and comedy.

“This fierce, funny, feminist reboot of the original series centers on three sisters in a college town who discover they are witches," The CW says of the new series. "Between vanquishing supernatural demons, tearing down the patriarchy, and maintaining familial bonds, a witch’s work is never done."



7. The show is set in the present.

Despite early reports that the reboot would be a period piece, set in the 1970s, the series The CW ultimately ordered is set in the present day.

8. The premiere date is still up in the air.

Although Variety reports that the new Charmed pilot was ordered for the 2018-2019 season, there's still no word on when the first episode will actually air on The CW.