Hugh Grant is always happy to give fans more Daniel Cleaver. And while 2016's Bridget Jones's Baby started with Daniel's funeral, he apparently isn't dead after all (a fact teased at the end of the third film).
Grant declined to be in the third Bridget Jones movie, but he only has positive things to say about Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, which hits theaters and Peacock next February. "It is very moving as well as funny," the actor told People of the new film. "It's partly based on [Bridget Jones's Diary author] Helen Fielding's experiences of bringing up two children by herself after her husband died. And so Bridget is bringing up two kids and wondering whether she should ever go back to dating…It's a very good script."
In fact, the actor went as far as to say the upcoming Bridget Jones movie may be the best of the entire series. "I think this script for the fourth Bridget is the best one of the four," Grant said to Entertainment Tonight. "And, in fact, one of the best scripts I have read for in a long time."
The actor also shared that he's stayed in touch with his costar Renée Zellweger over the years. "I've been running into Renée off and on for the last 10 years," Grant said to People. "We always seem to click."
Joining the two iconic stars are Emma Thompson, who co-wrote and acted in Bridget Jones's Baby, as well as Leo Woodall and Chiwetel Ejiofor. However, Mark Darcy himself, Colin Firth, doesn't seem to be involved with the fourth Bridget Jones installment. (Given Grant's comments about the movie's inspiration and Darcy's death in the third book, that's not a huge surprise for fans.)
Killing Darcy is a bold move, but if Grant's comments are any indication, the new movie will tackle grief and parenthood with both humor and care.
Meghan is a freelance news writer at Marie Claire. Her work has also ppeared in Bustle, Refinery29, Popsugar, and other outlets. When she isn't writing, Meghan runs a community for plus-size people in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina.
