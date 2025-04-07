On April 6, 2025, TV viewers waved goodbye to The White Lotus's latest ensemble as the season 3 finale ended with shocking choices and heartbreaking deaths. After weeks of theories, memes, and character style analysis, it's time to bid adieu to Koh Samui, Thailand, from our new favorite trio of lifelong frenemies to the Ratliffs' spiritual awakenings to the coda to Belinda, Greg, and Tanya's multi-season arc.

Of course, as with real-life vacations, fans are already dreaming of the next getaway. The White Lotus was renewed for its fourth season in January 2025 (before season 3 even aired), so it's time to gather the clues of what's next for the Emmy-winning hit. Below, read on for everything we know about The White Lotus season 4 so far.

Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan), Laurie (Carrie Coon), and Kate (Leslie Bibb) at the hotel pool in The White Lotus season 3. (Image credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO)

When will 'The White Lotus' season 4 be released?

HBO has given word of a possible release date for season 4, but we do know have clues regarding how long the wait will be. When the renewal was first announced, Variety reported that filming was being "eyed" for 2026. It all depends on the start date, but there is a chance that if production starts early enough, we could see new episodes in late 2026 or early 2027.

Unfortunately, the season 3 finale saw the demise of one-true-pair Rick (Walton Goggins) and Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood). (Image credit: Stefano Delia/HBO)

Where will 'The White Lotus' season 4 be set?

As of season 3's conclusion, HBO and creator Mike White have only given hints for where season 4 could be filmed, and they appear to be casting a wide net. In February, HBO exec Francesca Orsi said that The White Lotus team would start location scouting "in the next couple weeks" and added that Europe was a "likely" setting for the next installment.

She said, "I can’t really say where we’re going to land but chances are somewhere in Europe...some countries on the map that we talked about, but nothing to report on until they actually go locations scouting.”

Meanwhile, in a behind-the-scenes clip released on Max after the season 3 finale, White revealed that, after three seasons, the next batch of episodes might take viewers away from the beach to a different locale.

"For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the ‘crashing waves against rocks’ vernacular," White said. "But there’s always room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels."

All we have confirmed about the season 4 location thus far is that it'll move away from the beach to be more land-locked. (Image credit: Stefano Delia/HBO)

In a The Hollywood Reporter cover story featuring him and the cast, the showrunner expressed some difficulty in choosing where to go next, considering the boost the series has given to tourism in its filming locations. "Where we choose to go next could be hugely impactful [to that locale]. That’s why it was so cool to shoot in Thailand. It’s hard to go backward. Like, 'Oh, we’ll do it in Paris!' That feels like a cop-out," he said. "At the same time, I’m not a cultural ambassador. I’m a random writer. I need to focus on what I’m excited about creatively and not get too far ahead of myself."

One thing we do know? The White Lotus likely isn't headed to the slopes anytime soon. "I’d bet $100,000 we don’t end up in the cold next," series producer David Bernad told THR. "Even if we flirted with the idea, Mike just wouldn’t want to be in the cold. He hates it."

The season 3 finale saw Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) and her son Zion (Nicholas Duvernay) making a deal with Greg. (Image credit: Stefano Delia/HBO)

Who will join the cast for 'The White Lotus' season 4?

Warning: Spoilers for the White Lotus season 3 finale ahead. With season 3 having recently ended, the biggest question for season 4's possible cast is whether any previous White Lotus cast members could return for another round. So far, three characters have appeared in multiple seasons: Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), who tragically died in season 2; her ex-husband Greg/Gary, (Jon Gries) who likely had her killed and is living large off her fortune in Thailand; and Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), who accepts $5 million in hush money from Greg in the season 3 finale. This trio's storyline comes full circle by the end of season 3, so this could be the last we see of them. However, Rothwell and Gries have both said they are up to return for season four, so who knows?

As for who else could return for season 4, all of the guests from season 3 are fair game except for the dearly departed Rick (Walton Goggins) and Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood). Maybe even some cast members could return, à la Belinda. It's truly unpredictable.

Here's to hoping Victoria Ratliff (Parker Posey) finds some funds to go on another vacation in season 4. (Image credit: Stefano Delia/HBO)

One surprising possibility came up in the THR roundtable, as Patrick Schwarzenegger (who played Saxon) brought up the possibility of an all-star season with multiple returning cast members. White replied, "I’d love to do that."

"They could get all the douche guys in one hotel together," Schwarzenegger added. "Mike said that one day when we were on set, he was like, 'Oh my God, it’d be so good to get you, Jake Lacy, and Theo James in the same room.'"

HBO CEO Casey Bloys added, "Maybe Molly Shannon’s character and Victoria Ratliff know each other? There are so many connections between all these awful people."

We're starting a prayer circle now for that last pairing—as well as the return of Meghann Fahy's season 2 fan-favorite character, Daphne. We can't wait to check back in!