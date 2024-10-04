Rom-com fans, rejoice: Netflix's romance series Heartstopper has returned. The beloved teen series created by Alice Oseman and based on her LGBTQ+ books of the same name returned for its third season on October 3, 2024, bringing Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and Nick Nelson's (Kit Connor) love story back to our screens. Season 3 was full of the dreamy charm that has made millions fall for the show's ensemble cast, while also exploring serious real-world issues like mental health, eating disorders, and first sexual experiences, as well as a nuanced portrayal of asexuality and aromanticism. And with the addition of a cameo from Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (a.k.a. actor Jonathan Bailey) himself, you have truly unmissable TV.

Though the series just returned, countless fans have already binged the new eight episodes, and many are clamoring for any news of an upcoming season. Read on for everything we know about a possible Heartstopper season 4 so far.

Has 'Heartstopper' been renewed for season 4?

Unfortunately, Netflix has not given any word of Heartstopper's future as of the season 3 premiere. The streaming giant usually waits to see a few weeks of viewing numbers before announcing renewals. However, early praise from critics and the social media love that season 3 has already received means we could get some good news soon.

As for when to expect the news, Netflix announced Heartstopper seasons 2 and 3 in May 2022, just a month after season 1's debut. Hopefully, the decision on season 4 will come out as soon as November.

Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) share a sweet moment in Heartstopper season 3. (Image credit: Samuel Dore/Netflix)

When would 'Heartstopper' season 4 come out?

While season 4's timing will depend on how quickly Netflix announces a renewal, we can look at Heartstopper's previous releases for an idea. After season 1 debuted in April 2022, season 2 returned in August 2023, followed by season 3 in October 2024. If everything stays on schedule, we could expect season 4 around early 2026 (or maybe Christmas 2025 if lucky).

Who would be in the cast of 'Heartstopper' season 4?

All of the show's main cast would be expected to return, including Joe Locke (Charlie), Kit Connor (Nick), Yasmin Finney (Elle), William Gao (Tao), Corinna Brown (Tara), Kizzy Edgell (Darcy), Tobie Donovan (Isaac), Rhea Norwood (Imogen), Jenny Walser (Tori), Cormac Hyde-Corrin (Harry), and Darragh Hand (Michael).

Season 3 included a big cast shake-up, with Olivia Colman unable to reprise her role as Nick's mother Sarah due to scheduling conflicts. Marvel alum Hayley Atwell was able to step in for a book-favorite scene as Nick's aunt, but hopefully, Colman can return for season 4 (and maybe even share a scene with Atwell).

The cast of Heartstopper takes a selfie with a giraffe. From left: Tara (Corinna Brown), Imogen (Rhea Norwood), Sahar (Leila Khan), Darcy (Kizzy Edgell), Tao (William Gao), Isaac (Tobie Donovan), Elle (Yasmin Finney), and Nick (Kit Connor). (Image credit: Samuel Dore/Netflix)

What would 'Heartstopper' season 4 be about?

Spoilers for the ending of Heartstopper season 3 ahead. The first three seasons of Heartstopper were adapted from creator Alice Oseman's beloved web-comic-turned-graphic-novel-series. The series has published five graphic novels so far, with Netflix taking inspiration from volumes 1-3 for seasons 1 and 2. Season 3, meanwhile, followed books four and five.

Oseman announced the sixth and final installment in April 2023 and resumed publishing her webcomic online on October 1, 2024, to coincide with the season 3 premiere. So, there certainly is more material for the show to go off.

Speaking with The Guardian in September 2024, she shared her thoughts about ending the series she began nearly a decade ago.

"I’m only 50 pages in, but I know what’s going to happen, what all the dialogue is going to be, and now I’m just sitting down and drawing it, which is my favorite bit," she told the outlet. "I’m really excited about what’s going to happen towards the end of the story, but it’s also very bittersweet. I also feel it’s absolutely the right time for it to end. It’s very sad, but it’s time."

Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor) are set to face some difficult decisions in future episodes. (Image credit: Samuel Dore/Netflix)

According to J-14, the writer and illustrator plans to release volume 6 ahead of the Netflix series' fourth and, likely, final season.

“I will most likely be drawing vol. 6 simultaneously while writing the season 4 scripts, even if we haven’t been renewed,” she wrote on her Patreon, per the outlet. “And the other thing that I have to keep in mind is that I really, extremely, devoutly need the volume 6 book to come out before season 4 comes out, so people experience the end of the story from the books first. So there’s a timer counting down now.”

As for the possible plot, season 4 will likely deal with the show's lingering questions about Charlie and Nick's relationship as they approach the end of high school (or college, as the Brits say). In the season 3 finale, Nick goes on a university-visit road trip and falls in love with Leeds, a London school four hours away from their hometown. Nick seems hesitant about having a long-distance relationship, so he and Charlie may have some tricky (and likely tear-inducing) conversations in season 4.