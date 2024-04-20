Jack Antonoff Posts Behind-the-Scenes Look at Taylor Swift Recording 'The Tortured Poets Department'

Now that Taylor Swift's eleventh studio album The Tortured Poets Department is officially here, co-writer and producer (and one of Swift's BFFs) Jack Antonoff is sharing some behind-the-scenes photographs and videos of Swift recording the already history-making album.



After Swift shocked the world by announcing The Tortured Poets Department is a secret double album with 15 additional tracks, Antonoff posted some intimate, behind-the-scenes moments of the singer on Instagram, along with a caption praising the artist and detailing how the album came to fruition.



In one photo, Swift can be seen wearing a white dress adorned with flowers, holding her phone and looking somewhat unimpressed at the camera. In another, she is wearing headphones and looking through a bouquet of flowers as she stands in front of a microphone.



"My favorite work we have made together," the Bleachers frontman captioned the post. "Made in the most wild unhinged moment. All the pain distilled in this album and all the laughter that came out of it. Will hold those days in the studio forever as the most inspiring of my life. I adore this album and the way it came together. ttpd FOREVER."

A post shared by jack antonoff A photo posted by jackantonoff on

Antonoff went on to list the songs associated with each photo and video, giving fans a truly behind-the-scenes look at Swift and her collaborators in the moments they were creating The Tortured Poets Department.



The first two pictures showed Sift working on "the day we made 'Down Bad,'" according to Antonoff, while the second showed Swift on "fots day."

The third picture in the carousel featured three polaroids of Swift posing with and embracing Florence Welch of the band Florence & The Machine on the day the pair recorded "Florida."



The fourth photograph showed Swift posing with audio engineer Laura Sisk, which Antonoff referred to as "Laura Sisk forever."



Next, Antonoff shared a behind-the-scenes video of Swift recording "Black Dog," followed by a photograph of a drum kit Antonoff titled "electric lady."



Finally, he finished his post with a photograph of Swift wearing Antonoff-esque glasses. "I love you Taylor!" he wrote for the accompanying description. (#BFFGoals, for real.)

A post shared by Taylor Swift A photo posted by taylorswift on

In addition to giving Swift and her collaborators some serious praise on Instagram, Antonoff also shared his appreciation for the chance to once again work with Swift on a new album.



"Love this album more than i can say .... love you all very much ... more later very overwhelmed," the producer posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. " ... love you taylor."

Antonoff and Swift's friendship and lucrative working relationship first started in 2012, when the pair collaborated on the song "Sweeter Than Fiction" for the One Chance soundtrack, People reports.

Since then, the pair have been collaborating on numerous Swift albums, including 1989 and Folklore.

Antonoff paid homage to their longstanding friendship and collaborative partnership online, ending his Instagram post with a simple reminder of all they've been through together.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"From 1989 to TTPD," he wrote. (And hopefully, many more collaborations to come.)