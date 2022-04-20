James Corden Comforted Anxious Khloé Kardashian Ahead of 'Late Late Show' Appearance
Warning: heartwarming stuff ahead.
OK, so the Kardashians aren't exactly the most relatable of people, but if I had to pick, I'd say Khloé is perhaps the most relatable (see this amazing clip for reference).
Take for example her pre-TV appearance jitters (OK, maybe the TV appearance bit isn't exactly relatable, but sub in "dance recital" or something, and you'll get my point).
In a new teaser for The Kardashians on Hulu, the Good American founder is backstage at The Late Late Show With James Corden with Kris Jenner when the host walks in to greet them.
Jenner tells him that Kardashian had a bit of a wobble on the way to the show.
"There's nothing to be nervous about!" Corden says to Kardashian.
"I always get anxious, it's not about you!" she says, explaining that it's the "aftermath" that gets to her, the Twitter trolls and the paparazzi.
"Oh, f**k that," Corden tells her, before launching into a frankly tear-inducing pep talk.
"All you have to remember is, none of these things are about you," he says. "It's only a representation and a reflection of them. That's it. That's it. It's nothing to do with you. What somebody thinks of you is none of your business."
At this point, Kardashian says, "I'm gonna start crying!"
Corden continues, "how can anyone judge anyone when they don't know them? So you become something else in their mind, and at various points people just go 'bwaaah,' but it doesn't matter! These words only exist if I give them any power. They only exist to me if I allow them to penetrate my core."
He concludes, "Look! You're drinking champagne at 4 p.m. on a Monday, and you're at work! You've won."
BRB, figuring out how to get my Alexa to play this speech to me on loop.
-
