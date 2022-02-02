Khloé Kardashian Posed in a Pair of Jeans and Nothing Else for Good American

Khloé Kardashian's latest photo shoot for Good American is HOT. I mean, I love it. She looks fab.

In one photo posted to her personal Instagram, Kardashian is wearing nothing but a pair of—Good American, of course—jeans in a baggy mom cut. She's otherwise topless and showing off a gorgeous blonde, straight lob. Her face is perfectly made up in traditional Kardashian fashion, in shades of brown that suit her beautifully.

The dream team behind the photo is: stylist Dani Michelle, makeup artist Mary Phillips, and hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons.

Kardashian captioned the photo, "WE ARE DENIM

"Every size, every rise, every wash to serve your curves @goodamerican"

Phillips commented, "Love you!" Fitzimons chimed in, "It’s the wind in the hair for me" as well as a slew of heart-eye emojis. "This photo is EVERYTHING!!!!" wrote Good American co-founder and CEO Emma Grede.

Good American may be known for its amazing jeans (which fit a wide variety of bodies), but they carry plenty of other clothing too—including activewear, since 2018.

At the time, Marie Claire spoke to Kardashian about why adding activewear to Good American's offering was important to her.

"Our whole design team is women, and I think, when you're making something as intimate as athletic wear, you're really at your most vulnerable place, and even if you're trying to get into shape or just had a baby, you want to still feel and look your best," she told us. "Sometimes I know the most daunting part about getting back in shape is going to the gym in public, people don't feel comfortable. So, feeling your best and looking your best in your workout clothes really was important to us and making sure that fit was right. But I think someone designing for a woman's body should be a woman so they know exactly what we're looking for and what we want when we're in those gnarly positions of working out."

The entrepreneur spoke to Marie Claire again in 2019, when Good American went even further, with their line of maternity activewear.

"When I was pregnant I definitely felt like what was offered was just a few pieces and they weren't very comfortable; they weren't cute at all," Kardashian said. "We don't tell our consumer what they should be wearing. We don't give them like three pieces. We allow them to have a good range of stuff. And they can pick if they want to be, you know, a little more conservative or if they still want to be sexy or whatever, it's up to the consumer to decide. So we wanted to create more options that you can wear either if you are just relaxing at home or if you want to work out, you still get the same support. You know, our goal is really to listen to our customers and just to be inclusive and what we produce."