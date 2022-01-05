Khloé Kardashian "Will Never Take Tristan Thompson Back" After Paternity Scandal, Insider Claims

Khloé Kardashian may have forgiven Tristan Thompson for his past indiscretions, but she's not willing to let him off the hook this time, a source has claimed.

After the basketball player was confirmed to have fathered a child with Texas-based woman Maralee Nichols this week—having conceived the baby boy while still in a relationship with Kardashian—the Good American founder won't be getting back together with Thompson again, the insider argues.

"Tristan wants to make everything right with Khloé," the source tells Us Weekly. "He wants to win her back, but she will never take him back romantically after learning about his cheating. This was the final straw."

After revealing that a paternity test confirmed that he is in fact the father to Nichols' child, Thompson issued a public apology to the mother of his daughter True. "Khloé, you don't deserve this," he wrote on Instagram Stories. "You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

For her part, Nichols issued a response statement via her public relations consultant, Harvey Englander. "There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby," Englander told Us Weekly. "Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements."

A text Thompson allegedly sent Nichols was leaked at one point during this whole ordeal, which was at odds with his latest statement that read, "I look forward to amicably raising our son."

In the text, which we don't know to be real at this time, the athlete supposedly wrote, "Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong. You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who’s unemployed. You better off taking this 75k I’m offering cause you won’t get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who’s unemplyed [sic] All you will have is a baby with a father who has zero involvement with the child and a few hundred dollars of child support a month."

Kardashian's ex-husband, Lamar Odom, appeared to respond to the situation in a comment on a Facebook post, which was shared by Instagram account @commentsbycelebs. "I truly wish nothing but the best for her and I'm hoping we can reconnect as friends she is a good person and deserves the world," Odom wrote.