Jamie Lee Curtis on Supporting Her Trans Daughter: "Being a Parent Is About Love"

There was never any question for Jamie Lee Curtis when it came to supporting her trans daughter Ruby Guest after she came out: She loves her children no matter what.

Speaking on Morning Joe recently, the actress opened up about her sweet relationship to Guest, and it's the most heartwarming thing I've seen in a while.

"This life is about love. Being a parent is about love, and I love Ruby. Love her," Curtis said (via Entertainment Weekly).

"People have said, 'You're so great to accept her love.' What are you talking about? This is my daughter, this human being has come to me and said, 'This is who I am.' And my job is to say, 'Welcome home.' I will fight and defend her right to exist to anyone who claims that she doesn't."

Curtis also spoke about continuing to learn about her daughter's experience and never thinking she knows all there is to know.

"I'm trying to learn the most important thing is that I don't know everything," she said.

"I wake up every day sober, saying, 'I don't know everything.' I don't know a lot. There are a lot of things I don't know about. And there's a lot of this that I need to learn.'"

Back in 2021, Curtis and Guest gave a joint interview to People about Guest's path to coming out, and the Freaky Friday star expressed a similar sentiment at the time.

"It's speaking a new language," she said. "It's learning new terminology and words. I am new at it. I am not someone who is pretending to know much about it. And I'm going to blow it, I'm going to make mistakes. I would like to try to avoid making big mistakes."