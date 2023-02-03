Jamie Lee Curtis Posed Topless on a Magazine Cover at 50 and People "Lost Their Minds," Apparently

Jamie Lee Curtis just made a great point about people's weird attitudes to aging.

The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress posted a throwback pic on Instagram of the time she covered the AARP magazine topless in a swimming pool, when she was 50 (she is now 64).

"A fun #fbf when I was the @aarp Cover Girl and people lost their MINDS that I was TOPLESS!" she wrote.

"A perfect statement about how weird people are about older people having any sexuality whatsoever. @eccles @seanjameshair"

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova, who is 57, wrote, "Yup. Apparently, older women should give that up" and plenty of other people also took to the comments to agree with Curtis' sentiment.

The actress has a lot of opinions about the way aging is viewed in the world today.

"I hate the word 'anti-aging,'" she told Drew Barrymore recently.

"There's a genocide of natural beauty out there, and I don't need to point fingers or... but there are charlatans and fakers and people who are selling BS to unsuspecting women who are old enough to know better, and teens who aren't.

"Because we have lost touch as a society about what is beauty. Beauty has become something that can be doctored and filtered and injected and peeled and stripped away, and the truth is you can't."

These days, more and more famous women are feeling empowered to speak out about the pressures that are placed on us as we age, and it's a trend I can definitely get behind.

Just recently, Sarah Jessica Parker said in an interview, "I don't really think about my age, I don't see it as something to worry about."

Meanwhile, Jane Fonda opened up about how difficult her twenties were for her, and how much better she feels in her own skin at 85.

Love all of this.