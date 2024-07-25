Jennifer Aniston Slams J.D. Vance's Comments About "Childless Cat Ladies"
She had words for the vice-presidential candidate.
Jennifer Aniston will absolutely not stand for resurfaced comments J.D. Vance made about women in 2021.
"I truly can't believe this is coming from a potential VP of The United States," Aniston wrote in an Instagram Story on Wednesday, alongside a quote from Vance's interview at the time.
"All I can say is... Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too."
During an interview on Fox News in 2021, Vance said, "What I was basically saying is that we're effectively run in this country, via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies, who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too."
He went on to name specific people whom he was painting in that light, including the vice-president.
"It's just a basic fact—you look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC—the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children," Vance said. "And how does it make any sense that we've turned our country over to people who don't really have a direct stake in it?"
Aniston went on to reshare a post from Allison Janney, a video of Kamala Harris asking Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, "Can you think of any laws that give the government the power to make decisions about the male body?" a question which Justice Kavanaugh struggled to answer.
The Friends actress also reposted a New Yorker cartoon of a child saying to his mother, "So I can't tell a lie but the Supreme Court gets to do whatever the f**k it wants?"
The subject of biological children is deeply personal for Aniston, who has been open in the past about her difficulties with IVF.
In a 2022 interview with Allure, the star explained that speculation about her being pregnant over the years was extremely painful for her. "I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would have given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don't think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed."
Meanwhile, many people have pointed out that Vice-President Harris is not "childless," as Vance put it. She shares step-children Cole and Ella with her husband Doug Emhoff.
The politician detailed her sweet relationship with her stepkids over the years in a 2019 essay for ELLE, writing, "When Doug and I got married, Cole, Ella, and I agreed that we didn’t like the term 'stepmom.' Instead they came up with the name 'Momala.'"
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
