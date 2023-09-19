Jennifer Garner Literally Gives the Shoes Off Her Feet to Someone She Had Just Met

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Jennifer Garner has earned a reputation as the nicest woman in Hollywood—and it seems it’s well-deserved.

Per TMZ , the actress literally offered the shoes off of her feet to a man she encountered at a Santa Monica beach: “Jennifer Garner leads with kindness,” the outlet writes, “taking time out of her day to help out a homeless man in L.A., even taking the shoes off her feet to let him wear.” Garner was photographed “leaning out of her car to hand the man a bag of essential goodies, before jumping out of the ride to give an even more personal touch,” TMZ reports. “Jennifer quickly realized the guy was barefoot, so she put socks on his feet and even took her own shoes off to give to him…chatting him up with a smile on her face.”

Garner’s shoes didn’t fit, so she rushed over to a photographer and offered to buy his shoes to give to her new friend. (The photographer, proving that kindness does still exist, offered up his shoes free of charge.) They also gave the man a blanket, a shirt, and pants.

This certainly isn’t a one-off—Garner is committed to being a good person. In fact, for her fiftieth birthday, instead of throwing a traditional party, she hosted a big food drive. And, of her new friend, “she certainly made the guy’s day,” TMZ writes.