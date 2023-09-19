Jennifer Garner Literally Gives the Shoes Off Her Feet to Someone She Had Just Met

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jennifer Garner has earned a reputation as the nicest woman in Hollywood—and it seems it’s well-deserved.
Per TMZ, the actress literally offered the shoes off of her feet to a man she encountered at a Santa Monica beach: “Jennifer Garner leads with kindness,” the outlet writes, “taking time out of her day to help out a homeless man in L.A., even taking the shoes off her feet to let him wear.” Garner was photographed “leaning out of her car to hand the man a bag of essential goodies, before jumping out of the ride to give an even more personal touch,” TMZ reports. “Jennifer quickly realized the guy was barefoot, so she put socks on his feet and even took her own shoes off to give to him…chatting him up with a smile on her face.”
Garner’s shoes didn’t fit, so she rushed over to a photographer and offered to buy his shoes to give to her new friend. (The photographer, proving that kindness does still exist, offered up his shoes free of charge.) They also gave the man a blanket, a shirt, and pants.
This certainly isn’t a one-off—Garner is committed to being a good person. In fact, for her fiftieth birthday, instead of throwing a traditional party, she hosted a big food drive. And, of her new friend, “she certainly made the guy’s day,” TMZ writes.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
