So Long, Mesh Flats—Jennifer Lawrence Is Having a Mary Jane Sneaker Summer
She's infatuated with the sneakerina's sleeker older sister.
Mary Jane ballet flats have undergone multiple makeovers since their days as school uniform staples. Designs from Chanel, Manolo Blahnik, Mansur Gavriel, Louis Vuitton, and Wales Bonner (to name a few labels) have redefined the closed, one-strap shoe as a celebrity essential. This year alone, A-listers from Lady Gaga and Ayo Edebiri to Sofia Richie Grainge and Doechii have pulled off the silhouette in various textures and colors. On June 3, Jennifer Lawrence stepped back into their sportiest variation yet: the Mary Jane sneaker.
Just after lunch on Tuesday, the Hunger Games alum was spotted running errands in New York City close to her Tribeca home. In true J.Law fashion, she chose effortlessly cool basics to check off her to-do list. While her closet boasts endless mesh flats and jelly sandals to kick off summer, Lawrence instead opted for Wales Bonner's black Mary Jane sneakers. The frequently sold-out shoes feature trainer-inspired treaded rubber soles, while the upper mimics the shape of classic Mary Janes. The monogrammed straps are adorned with velcro closures for easy access. Each heel includes a blue pull-tab—one of the British brand's trademark motifs.
From there, Lawrence paired a long-sleeve burgundy top with black wide-leg jeans—a foolproof combo in her everyday rotation. If you look closely enough, you'll see the long-sleeve was partially sheer, revealing her black bralette underneath.
Once again, she remained faithful to her current go-to bag: a leopard-print tote from Prada. The "fits everything" bag sold-out soon after she first sported it in February. It also marks her latest take on the animal print trend, following her leopard Alaïa flats and a $33,000 alligator bag by The Row.
To finish, Lawrence accessorized with a silver pendant necklace, which matched her bag's hardware. Then, the Oscar winner popped on tortoiseshell sunglasses—a paparazzi-blocking essential.
If you keep tabs on J.Law's street style, you know this isn't the first time she wore the retro sneaker-flat hybrid. The mom-of-two initially debuted her Wales Bonners in April, during one of her signature strolls. Similar to her latest OOTD, she paired the Mary Jane sneakers with black, subtly pinstriped trousers. On top, she layered a vintage statement coat over a graphic tee. Shockingly, she left her bag at home. But if she did carry a purse, it likely would've been her must-have from Prada.
With pairs from the Adidas Tokyo to the Nike V2K Runners and even Vans Old Skools in her closet, Lawrence is no stranger to the sneakersphere. However, these Wales Bonner Mary Janes are her most genre-expanding yet. So much for her stable of same-old flats by The Row: On her next outing, she's more likely to go full-blown sneakerina.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.
-
Kylie Jenner Just Shared the Exact Details of Her Breast Augmentation on TikTok
Is it a power move or a breakdown after years of calls for transparency?
-
Queen Elizabeth "Dined Out On" Her Response to Terrifying Shotgun Moment
What a boss moment.
-
Olivia Rodrigo Proves an Unexpected Print Is Actually So Boho
She enlisted a runway favorite to make her case.
-
Olivia Rodrigo Gives Leopard-Print Pants an Unexpectedly Boho Treatment
She enlisted a runway favorite to make her case.
-
'The White Lotus' Season 3 Cast Reunites in Luxury at the 2025 Gotham Awards
Parker Posey and Leslie Bibb reunited on the red carpet.
-
Miley Cyrus's Tom Ford Suit Dress Takes Cues From the 2025 Met Gala Dress Code
Her 'Something Beautiful' era is so menswear-inspired.
-
Kendall Jenner Copies Early-Aughts Mary-Kate Olsen in The Row Flip-Flops and Jeans
This look is straight out of '04.
-
Forget the Slim Sneaker Trend—Dakota Johnson Is Committed to Chunky Nike V2Ks
She's done with low-profile silhouettes.
-
How Taylor Swift's $36,000 DeBeers Diamond Earrings Became Her Most Meaningful "Bejeweled" Piece Yet
She's been wearing the DeBeers sparklers nonstop.
-
Olivia Rodrigo's Airport Outfit Keeps the Adidas Sambas Streak Alive
This has been her tried-and-true pair for two straight years.
-
Sabrina Carpenter Teases Cheeky New Music in Dolly Parton-Inspired Jean Shorts
Sabrina summer 2.0 is uploading.