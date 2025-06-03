Mary Jane ballet flats have undergone multiple makeovers since their days as school uniform staples. Designs from Chanel, Manolo Blahnik, Mansur Gavriel, Louis Vuitton, and Wales Bonner (to name a few labels) have redefined the closed, one-strap shoe as a celebrity essential. This year alone, A-listers from Lady Gaga and Ayo Edebiri to Sofia Richie Grainge and Doechii have pulled off the silhouette in various textures and colors. On June 3, Jennifer Lawrence stepped back into their sportiest variation yet: the Mary Jane sneaker.

Just after lunch on Tuesday, the Hunger Games alum was spotted running errands in New York City close to her Tribeca home. In true J.Law fashion, she chose effortlessly cool basics to check off her to-do list. While her closet boasts endless mesh flats and jelly sandals to kick off summer, Lawrence instead opted for Wales Bonner's black Mary Jane sneakers. The frequently sold-out shoes feature trainer-inspired treaded rubber soles, while the upper mimics the shape of classic Mary Janes. The monogrammed straps are adorned with velcro closures for easy access. Each heel includes a blue pull-tab—one of the British brand's trademark motifs.

Jennifer Lawrence's Mary Jane sneaker streak continues for month three. (Image credit: Backgrid)

From there, Lawrence paired a long-sleeve burgundy top with black wide-leg jeans—a foolproof combo in her everyday rotation. If you look closely enough, you'll see the long-sleeve was partially sheer, revealing her black bralette underneath.

Once again, she remained faithful to her current go-to bag: a leopard-print tote from Prada. The "fits everything" bag sold-out soon after she first sported it in February. It also marks her latest take on the animal print trend, following her leopard Alaïa flats and a $33,000 alligator bag by The Row.

Prada Prada Arqué Printed Leather Shoulder Bag $3,100 at Prada US

To finish, Lawrence accessorized with a silver pendant necklace, which matched her bag's hardware. Then, the Oscar winner popped on tortoiseshell sunglasses—a paparazzi-blocking essential.

Jennifer Lawrence pairs her Mary Jane sneakers with her tried-and-true leopard-print bag from Prada. (Image credit: Backgrid)

If you keep tabs on J.Law's street style, you know this isn't the first time she wore the retro sneaker-flat hybrid. The mom-of-two initially debuted her Wales Bonners in April, during one of her signature strolls. Similar to her latest OOTD, she paired the Mary Jane sneakers with black, subtly pinstriped trousers. On top, she layered a vintage statement coat over a graphic tee. Shockingly, she left her bag at home. But if she did carry a purse, it likely would've been her must-have from Prada.

Jennifer Lawrence debuts her new Mary Jane sneakers during a walk around New York City. (Image credit: Backgrid)

With pairs from the Adidas Tokyo to the Nike V2K Runners and even Vans Old Skools in her closet, Lawrence is no stranger to the sneakersphere. However, these Wales Bonner Mary Janes are her most genre-expanding yet. So much for her stable of same-old flats by The Row: On her next outing, she's more likely to go full-blown sneakerina.