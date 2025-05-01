Sourcing one-of-a-kind archival pieces is Hollywood's newest tactic for showing off their wealth. But while most are interested in rare Chanel bags or red carpet gowns once worn by other iconic stars, Jennifer Lawrence is in a lane all her own.

In accordance with her signature laid-back style, the No Hard Feelings actor has taken to a different category of vintage: baseball caps. And I'm not talking about just any old sports styles, but long-lost movie merch from the early 2000s.

On April 28, Lawrence stepped out in New York City wearing yet another of her casual-cool 'fits. She paired a vintage "RECYCLE" tee with cream-colored, draw-string pants. Her accessories, meanwhile, are where her fashion prowess reared its head.

The star added several luxe additions to her afternoon look, including St Agni's $299 micro bag-necklace hybrid and a pair of Dune flip-flops from The Row—a $690 style that has also been worn by both Ashley and Elizabeth Olsen.

Jennifer Lawrence styles a vintage tee with draw-string pants and The Row flip-flops. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Though each piece boasted an impressive price tag of their own, Lawrence's baby pink baseball cap acted as the true hero of her look. She wore a camper hat embroidered with the words "IN THE MOOD FOR LOVE," the title of a 2001 film following two friends who fall in love, after finding out their respective spouses are having an affair together.

She finished with a vintage "In the Mood for Love" baseball cap. (Image credit: Backgrid)

This isn't even the most recent increment of Lawrence's expansive cap collection. The day after this excursion, she stepped out again wearing a Mary Jane sneakers and a Shania Twain hat—merch from the 1997 release of the country star's song "Still the One."

Jennifer Lawrence previously modeled a vintage Shania Twain cap on her daily stroll. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

One week prior, the Hunger Games star repped a different '10s saga, when she debuted a vintage Twilight: Breaking Dawn baseball cap, styled similarly, with black pants and a gray half-zip. Fingers crossed she wears a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants one next.

