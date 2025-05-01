We Need to Talk About Jennifer Lawrence's Vintage Pop Culture Baseball Cap Collection

Forget her $690 sandals—these are the real status accessories.

Jennifer Lawrence in downtown manhattan
Sourcing one-of-a-kind archival pieces is Hollywood's newest tactic for showing off their wealth. But while most are interested in rare Chanel bags or red carpet gowns once worn by other iconic stars, Jennifer Lawrence is in a lane all her own.

In accordance with her signature laid-back style, the No Hard Feelings actor has taken to a different category of vintage: baseball caps. And I'm not talking about just any old sports styles, but long-lost movie merch from the early 2000s.

On April 28, Lawrence stepped out in New York City wearing yet another of her casual-cool 'fits. She paired a vintage "RECYCLE" tee with cream-colored, draw-string pants. Her accessories, meanwhile, are where her fashion prowess reared its head.

The star added several luxe additions to her afternoon look, including St Agni's $299 micro bag-necklace hybrid and a pair of Dune flip-flops from The Row—a $690 style that has also been worn by both Ashley and Elizabeth Olsen.

jennifer lawrence wears st agni bag necklace with a vintage in the mood for love baseball cap on 4/28/2025

Jennifer Lawrence styles a vintage tee with draw-string pants and The Row flip-flops.

Though each piece boasted an impressive price tag of their own, Lawrence's baby pink baseball cap acted as the true hero of her look. She wore a camper hat embroidered with the words "IN THE MOOD FOR LOVE," the title of a 2001 film following two friends who fall in love, after finding out their respective spouses are having an affair together.

jennifer lawrence wears st agni bag necklace with a vintage in the mood for love baseball cap on 4/28/2025

She finished with a vintage "In the Mood for Love" baseball cap.

This isn't even the most recent increment of Lawrence's expansive cap collection. The day after this excursion, she stepped out again wearing a Mary Jane sneakers and a Shania Twain hat—merch from the 1997 release of the country star's song "Still the One."

Jennifer Lawrence wears a Shania Twain baseball cap

Jennifer Lawrence previously modeled a vintage Shania Twain cap on her daily stroll.

One week prior, the Hunger Games star repped a different '10s saga, when she debuted a vintage Twilight: Breaking Dawn baseball cap, styled similarly, with black pants and a gray half-zip. Fingers crossed she wears a Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants one next.

Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

