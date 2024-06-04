Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Share Air Kiss and Smiles Amid Divorce Rumors

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shared some light PDA for the first time since divorce rumors erupted about them.

The famous spouses stepped out in Santa Monica, all smiles, and Lopez was photographed giving her husband a sweet air kiss on the cheek. They also walked close together, and Affleck gave the cameras a thumbs up, as seen in photos published by TMZ.

The Gone Girl star's mom, Chris Boldt, joined the two on their outing.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez pictured at an event in the early 2000s. (Image credit: Getty Images)

These affectionate (though markedly chaste) pictures come amid insistent rumors of marital strife for Affleck and Lopez.

As multiple anonymous sources continued to comment on the state of their marriage in the press, the "Jenny From the Block" singer canceled her This Is Me...Live tour, writing on her website, "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down."

Meanwhile, a rep for Live Nation said, "Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends." Though Affleck can absolutely be classified as Lopez' "family," it still feels deliberate that "her husband" was not directly called out in the statement—probably so as not to encourage further speculation.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck step out together in 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This week, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Bennifer aren't done fighting for their love. "Ben and Jen don't want to get divorced, and are saying they won't, but their relationship is simply not working at this point," the source said. "They aren't done yet and want to fix things because they love each other, but they are also both unhappy."

Separation rumors began when In Touch published a report about a potential divorce on May 15. Since then, a bunch of anonymous insiders have come out of the woodwork to reinforce the message that Lopez and Affleck's marriage is rocky at the moment.

While Affleck is currently living in a rented house rather than in their marital home, it doesn't seem like the two are planning to separate at this time. What's for sure is that whatever's happening there, they're handling it privately.