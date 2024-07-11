There’s Still a “Sliver of Hope” That Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Will Reconcile, Even Though They Are “Doing Their Own Thing Right Now”

Despite taking space from one another this summer, their wedding rings remain on, as does, apparently, hope for a future together.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on a red carpet
(Image credit: Getty)
Rachel Burchfield
By
published
inNews

As Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spend the summer “doing their own thing right now,” a source told Us Weekly, the final nail hasn’t been put in the coffin in their marriage. There’s apparently a “sliver of hope” for the couple—who will celebrate their second wedding anniversary next week—to reconcile, even though they’re taking time apart at the moment.

“Jennifer suggested they just take time to figure it out,” the source said, reiterating that the couple are “living separate lives” right now.

Jennifer Lopez wearing Ralph Lauren and Dior while in the Hamptons for the Fourth of July 2024

Lopez spent the Fourth of July holiday apart from Affleck, who remained in L.A. while she visited the Hamptons.

(Image credit: @jlo/Instagram)

Though, admittedly, the optics haven’t been great for the pair—a solo trip to Europe on Lopez’s part, spending the Fourth of July holiday separately—the two “still haven’t made a decision” regarding their marriage, which has been strained since potentially as far back as March, though the public didn’t become fully aware of it until May.

“They are going through so much individually and as a couple,” a source told Us Weekly. “They may take some time to see if this complicated moment can resolve itself, and they come back to each other [as] better people.”

Despite the bumps in the road, Lopez and Affleck have hopes of remaining “amicable” going forward: “They don’t hate each other,” the source said. “They’re [just] going through difficult times.” 

Ben Affleck

Affleck, seen here on June 13.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

The couple, seen here on February 13, has been through a lot in the months since.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Both Lopez and Affleck continue to wear their wedding rings—naturally, a good sign—even though a source told Us Weekly last month that they “can’t get on the same page [and] have been discussing divorce as an option.” A second source said that Lopez—especially in the wake of the cancellation of her summer tour, which she announced on May 31—is “trying to figure out her next act,” but Lopez “has been trying for months to make it work and is pushing to fix things.” 

It’ll be interesting to see what happens on July 16, which will mark the couple’s second wedding anniversary; they married in Las Vegas on that day in 2022 before having a larger ceremony for friends and family at Affleck’s Georgia estate the next month.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

We're hopeful if they're hopeful.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rachel Burchfield
Rachel Burchfield
Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

