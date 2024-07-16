Today Is Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Second Wedding Anniversary, and They’re “Focusing on Loved Ones” During Their Time Apart

The mood today between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is decidedly more morose than it was two years ago, when the couple excitedly snuck off to Las Vegas and got married one month before marrying in front of family and friends at Affleck’s estate in Georgia. Yes, today is Lopez and Affleck’s two-year wedding anniversary—smack dab in the middle of a summer spent largely apart, Lopez jetting off to Europe and the Hamptons, and Affleck staying behind in Los Angeles, where their mansion that they just bought together last year is officially up for sale.

How we got from the couple looking very much in love in January at the Golden Globes (seen here) to today is a mystery only Lopez and Affleck know the answer to. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s unclear, at least yet, how Lopez and Affleck are spending their second wedding anniversary today—and if they will even see one another face-to-face. Entertainment Tonight reports that the two are “focusing on loved ones” during their time apart and are prioritizing their family as they figure it out.

“Jen and Ben have been trying to focus on their loved ones while spending time apart,” a source said. “Jen and Ben are both keeping their kids and respective families at the forefront of their minds as they move through these changes.”

Lopez looked downcast in L.A. on June 29. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Affleck, seen here on June 13. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After meeting in the early aughts, getting engaged, and postponing and later canceling their planned 2003 wedding before firmly calling it quits in 2004, the two reconnected in 2021 and became engaged for the second time in April 2022. Two weddings that summer followed, and, the next year, the purchase of their shared home; this February, Lopez released a trifecta of tributes to Affleck in the form of This Is Me…Now, which was both an album and a musical film, and a documentary on Amazon Prime called The Greatest Love Story Never Told. But as soon as the next month, there was trouble in paradise; the world got wise to it in May after Affleck skipped the Met Gala with Lopez (who co-chaired the event), and by the end of that month, Lopez canceled her planned summer tour. This summer has seen the couple largely apart, but Lopez was spotted over the weekend with Affleck’s eldest, Violet, and captioned a video of them, simply, “Summertime.”

Lopez with Violet Affleck and a friend from social media this past Saturday. (Image credit: Instagram)

The source speaking to Entertainment Tonight said “They’re trying to present themselves in a positive way for their kids,” and a source previously told the outlet that Lopez and Affleck are “trying to be as amicable as possible.”

Last week, news broke that the pair publicly listed their Beverly Hills mansion for $68 million, one month after Entertainment Tonight learned they were trying to “quietly sell” their marital home. Affleck moved out of the home months ago and has been staying at a rental property in Brentwood.

“They still want the best for everyone involved,” a source said. “Including their kids, the rest of their families, and shared friends.”

Their Beverly Hills mansion is now up for sale publicly, listed for $68 million. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Their wedding rings, for the most part, remain on, and a source said that “Ben and Jen are aware that their fans are paying attention to see if they’re wearing their rings or not,” they said.

But, the outlet added, “the couple could care less if people are looking at their fingers.”

So, yeah, happy anniversary?