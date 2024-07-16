Today Is Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Second Wedding Anniversary, and They’re “Focusing on Loved Ones” During Their Time Apart
The two are “trying to be as amicable as possible” right now.
The mood today between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is decidedly more morose than it was two years ago, when the couple excitedly snuck off to Las Vegas and got married one month before marrying in front of family and friends at Affleck’s estate in Georgia. Yes, today is Lopez and Affleck’s two-year wedding anniversary—smack dab in the middle of a summer spent largely apart, Lopez jetting off to Europe and the Hamptons, and Affleck staying behind in Los Angeles, where their mansion that they just bought together last year is officially up for sale.
It’s unclear, at least yet, how Lopez and Affleck are spending their second wedding anniversary today—and if they will even see one another face-to-face. Entertainment Tonight reports that the two are “focusing on loved ones” during their time apart and are prioritizing their family as they figure it out.
“Jen and Ben have been trying to focus on their loved ones while spending time apart,” a source said. “Jen and Ben are both keeping their kids and respective families at the forefront of their minds as they move through these changes.”
After meeting in the early aughts, getting engaged, and postponing and later canceling their planned 2003 wedding before firmly calling it quits in 2004, the two reconnected in 2021 and became engaged for the second time in April 2022. Two weddings that summer followed, and, the next year, the purchase of their shared home; this February, Lopez released a trifecta of tributes to Affleck in the form of This Is Me…Now, which was both an album and a musical film, and a documentary on Amazon Prime called The Greatest Love Story Never Told. But as soon as the next month, there was trouble in paradise; the world got wise to it in May after Affleck skipped the Met Gala with Lopez (who co-chaired the event), and by the end of that month, Lopez canceled her planned summer tour. This summer has seen the couple largely apart, but Lopez was spotted over the weekend with Affleck’s eldest, Violet, and captioned a video of them, simply, “Summertime.”
The source speaking to Entertainment Tonight said “They’re trying to present themselves in a positive way for their kids,” and a source previously told the outlet that Lopez and Affleck are “trying to be as amicable as possible.”
Last week, news broke that the pair publicly listed their Beverly Hills mansion for $68 million, one month after Entertainment Tonight learned they were trying to “quietly sell” their marital home. Affleck moved out of the home months ago and has been staying at a rental property in Brentwood.
“They still want the best for everyone involved,” a source said. “Including their kids, the rest of their families, and shared friends.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Their wedding rings, for the most part, remain on, and a source said that “Ben and Jen are aware that their fans are paying attention to see if they’re wearing their rings or not,” they said.
But, the outlet added, “the couple could care less if people are looking at their fingers.”
So, yeah, happy anniversary?
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Common Hints at Potential Engagement to Jennifer Hudson
Don't hold your breath, though.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
People Can't Get Over the Protective Way Travis Kelce Held Taylor Swift on Triple Date Night
Aww!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Natalie Portman Jokes Rihanna Got Her Through Her Divorce With Paris Fashion Week Meeting
Um, love this so much?
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's $68 Million Home Is on Zillow Now, Just FYI
Heard you were looking to get on the property ladder?
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
There’s Still a “Sliver of Hope” That Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Will Reconcile, Even Though They Are “Doing Their Own Thing Right Now”
Despite taking space from one another this summer, their wedding rings remain on, as does, apparently, hope for a future together.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Jennifer Garner Has Been an "Unexpected Ally" to Jennifer Lopez Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors, Source Claims
Jennifers supporting Jennifers!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Lopez’s Mother and Sisters Are Reportedly Encouraging Her to “Get On with Her Life” Apart from Husband Ben Affleck
“It’s taken too much of a toll on her.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Flashes Megawatt Smile in the Hamptons as Ben Affleck Reportedly Celebrates the Fourth in Los Angeles
She's positively glowing.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Marriage Has Reportedly Been “Over for Months”
Two weeks shy of their second wedding anniversary, the latest news doesn’t bode well for the Lopez-Affleck union surviving into year three.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Is Adapting Emily Henry's 'Happy Place' for TV and Fans Have Mixed Feelings
The rom-com author is a #BookTok sweetheart.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Is Apparently Dancing and Shopping on European Vacation Without Ben Affleck: "That's Never Really Been Ben's Scene"
She's making the most of it.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published