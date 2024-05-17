Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are "Having Issues" But Not Currently Separating, Sources Claim

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage isn't in the best shape, but they're not separating, according to sources.

"Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage," a source told Us Weekly. "They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour."

The insider added that the spouses' priorities are pretty different. "Jen is very focused on work," they explained. "They are on two completely different pages most of the time."

The source also claimed that Lopez had looked at a new Los Angeles home that would be "an investment property," while a second source alleged that Affleck has been staying in a separate home to the couple's.

Two of Us Weekly's sources stressed that Lopez and Affleck aren't planning to separate as it stands, and are "working on their relationship."

These insider comments come after divorce rumors hit the celeb couple earlier this week. An anonymous source told In Touch, "They waited almost two decades to get back together, but in the end, they just couldn’t make it work… They both said they’d matured and learned from their mistakes, but some of the bigger issues that tore them apart the first time remained the same."

Lopez and Affleck made the world swoon when they got back together in 2021, giving a sense of denouement to their early 2000s romance. Their relationship escalated quickly, from Instagram-official in July 2021 to engaged in April 2022, and married in July of that same year.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pose together at the This is Me... Now: A Love Story premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The two had previously been together between 2002 and 2004, when they ended their first engagement due to what Affleck called "the massive amount of scrutiny around our private life."

After their breakup, Lopez went on to marry Marc Anthony, with whom she shares twins Emme and Max, 16, while Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner between 2005 and 2018. The two share children Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12. The This Is Me...Now singer and Gone Girl actor got back together shortly after Lopez called off her engagement to ex Alex Rodriguez.