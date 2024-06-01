Jennifer Lopez Cancels Tour as Divorce Rumors Continue to Swirl

Jennifer Lopez is taking a step back from work as rumors her and husband Ben Affleck are headed for a divorce continue to swirl.

On Friday, May 31, the actress and singer announced she is canceling her entire This Is Me...Live tour, saying in a written statement posted to her website that she is "completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down."

"Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary," Lopez continued. "I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time..."

In addition to her "special message," Lopez also posted an announcement from Live Nation on her website, which in addition to announcing Lopez canceling the tour cited her "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."

"For those who purchased through Ticketmaster, tickets will automatically be refunded—there is nothing further fans need to do," the Live Nation announcement continued. "For those who purchases via third-party resale sites such as SeatGeek, StubHub, VividSeats, etc.—please reach out to your point purchase for more details."

In April, sources told Us Weekly that Lopez was reportedly “disappointed” in the now-canceled tour’s lackluster ticket sales.

“Jennifer’s very focused on her latest project and doesn’t want bad press to get in her head,” the source said, referencing both the tour and Lopez’s recent album of the same name.

The source added that Lopez has faced "plenty of problems like this before and has gotten over them."

"She moves on when things like this happen," they added.

Prior to walking away from the entire tour, Lopez canceled the last seven tour stops in Cleveland, Nashville, Raleigh, Atlanta, Tampa, New Orleans, and Houston. She then attempted to rebrand the tour, changing the name from “This Is Me…Now” to “This Is Me…Live | The Greatest Hits,” Variety reported at the time.

“The latest rebrand suggests a pivot from a tour focusing on the new album’s songs to one spanning her discography, a move that may entice listeners who didn’t connect with her latest material,” Variety reported.

The singer's latest material centers around her new marriage to Ben Affleck, which is reportedly on the rocks and even headed for divorce.

" Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage ," a source recently told Us Weekly . "They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour.

"Jen is very focused on work," the source continued. "They are on two completely different pages most of the time."

Another source told In Touch that Affleck had "already moved out" of the couple's shared home, adding that the pair are "likely to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for."

"They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted," the source told the publication at the time. "They waited almost two decades to get back together, but in the end, they just couldn’t make it work…They both said they’d matured and learned from their mistakes, but some of the bigger issues that tore them apart the first time remained the same.”