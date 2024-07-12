Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's $68 Million Home Is on Zillow Now, Just FYI

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have now publicly listed their Beverly Hills mansion, weeks after the first reports emerged that their marital home was on the market.

The luxury Los Angeles home now officially has its own Zillow listing, so we can all creep to our heart's content. Sadly, there's only one photo (albeit a jaw-dropping one), but the description alone is quite something.

The house boasts 12 beds and 24 baths (you know, just in case every single house guest decides to use the bathroom at the exact same time.....), spread over 38,000 square feet. The home also features 5.2 acres of land, so that's pretty good for your daily hot girl walk.

The home is well suited to sports enthusiasts, given it comes with a fully equipped gym, a zero-edge pool, basketball and pickleball courts, plus a boxing ring.

There's also a spa (I seriously need details here), and some extra houses, I guess ("a separate 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse, caretaker house, and two-bedroom guardhouse," per the description). Also, there are 80 parking spaces, so you could host an intimate wedding if you wanted.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pictured in October 2022. (Image credit: Getty)

It's still unclear what's happening with Lopez and Affleck's marriage, since neither of them has directly addressed the divorce rumors that have hit them since mid-May.

In terms of the home specifically, reports first emerged in June that they had put it on the market, just one year after purchasing it. Still, at the time, sources said that the spouses weren't necessarily selling the home because of an impending separation, but because they never really loved it as their family base.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But things are admittedly not looking great for the couple, with Affleck reportedly moving his belongings out of the house in June while Lopez was vacationing in Europe. Prior to that, he had been living (and continues to live) in a rental home in L.A.'s swanky Brentwood area.

One source said last month, "Jen and Ben have been living separate lives but have not officially separated yet."

Meanwhile, despite not spending any time together that we know of, the "Let's Get Loud" singer and The Tender Bar actor continue to wear their wedding rings while out and about.

More as we have it.