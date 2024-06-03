Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Reportedly Fighting to Save Their Marriage, As Both “Don’t Want to Get Divorced”

This past Friday, Jennifer Lopez—who has built her 30-year career on the cornerstones of being one of the hardest working people in show business, and one of the most fiercely loyal to her fans—canceled her summer tour, “This Is Me…Live,” scheduled to run from June to August. In a statement from Live Nation, the company said that Lopez is “taking time off to be with her children, family, and close friends,” and Lopez followed up with a statement to her fans on her OntheJLo website explaining why the tough decision had to be made: “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” she wrote. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.”
One can infer that likely one of the main reasons Lopez found it “absolutely necessary” to stay home this summer was to work on her marriage to Ben Affleck, which is still less than two years old (the couple married in Las Vegas in July 2022 and followed up the next month with a larger ceremony in front of family and friends at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia). According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple “don’t want to get divorced,” with a source speaking to the outlet adding “they’re not done yet” and “want to fix things.”
They said that the couple—who became engaged for the second time in April 2022, 20 years after their first engagement in the early aughts—are “dealing with some problems” as of late: “Jen has been feeling pressure with all her work commitments, and Ben is more chill and doesn’t care about Hollywood and the stuff that comes along with it,” they said. “He feels like ups and downs are part of life, and everyone has these moments.”
After meeting on the set of the movie Gigli, Lopez and Affleck became engaged in November 2002 and were planning a September 2003 wedding; it was postponed and later canceled days before it was supposed to happen, in part because of the relentless media attention surrounding the couple, then known primarily by the portmanteau of “Bennifer.” When they reconnected in 2021 and eventually married the next year, “They went back into their relationship hoping that any past issues wouldn’t repeat themselves, but unfortunately, some of them are,” the source told Entertainment Tonight.
Amid marital strain, the couple have been living apart recently, and another source speaking to Entertainment Tonight said that “Jen and Ben are continuing to take space from each other. They’ve been having issues for a few months and trying to figure things out on their own.” They added “Jen has been having a hard time dealing with the general stress of life as well as in her career. She has been experiencing ups and downs while processing everything. She has been throwing herself into work, which has always been an outlet for her to stay busy and distracted.” (In addition to her concert tour, Lopez also was just on a promotional tour for her Netflix film Atlas, and filmed another movie, Kiss of the Spider Woman, this spring. As if that wasn't enough, she released a new record, This Is Me…Now, as well as a musical film and documentary to support it, back in February.)
As for Affleck, “Ben has been trying to do his best when it comes to his career, co-parenting, and being a good partner, but feels overwhelmed,” they said.
Though Entertainment Tonight reports that Lopez and Affleck are “both unhappy,” they’re in the arena fighting for their marriage which, according to the name of Lopez’s February documentary, is the greatest love story never told. “Ben and Jen don’t want to get divorced,” they said, adding that they “are saying they won’t, but their relationship is simply not working at this point. They aren’t done yet and want to fix things because they love each other.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
As the pair navigate choppy waters, a source speaking to People said that they “still want to put the kids first” (they share five children between them) as “Jennifer and Ben have always been very family-oriented.” For Lopez in particular, the current situation has “been heartbreaking for her,” they said.
Good for Lopez for putting her needs first in canceling her tour—and hopefully, a more free summer now that “This Is Me…Live” isn’t happening will lead to healing for not just her marriage but for Lopez, too, in whatever form that might take.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Prince Harry Would Apparently “Love” to See Meghan Markle “Get Back Into Acting” and “Take Her Acting Abilities To the Next Level”
Meanwhile, Meghan’s former ‘Suits’ co-star and onscreen love interest Patrick J. Adams teased a major new development for the brand over the weekend.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Everyone Should Hear Jennifer Garner's Pep Talk on Turning 30
"It just keeps getting better and better."
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's Birkins Are So Back
After a brief hiatus, the singer is carrying her collection once again.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Attends Ben Affleck's Daughter Violet's Grad Party, Leaves Alone Afterwards
The two have reportedly been experiencing difficulties in their marriage.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are "Taking Space" in Their Marriage and "Trying to Figure Things Out"
Here's the latest update on their relationship.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Is “Focused on Work” as She and Husband Ben Affleck Continue “Reassessing Their Priorities” Amid Marital Conflict
“They are taking some space to work out whether or not the relationship is right for both of them.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Where Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Marriage Stands, According to Sources: "He's Been Checked Out"
They've been hit by divorce rumors of late.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Reporters Were Apparently Banned from Asking Jennifer Lopez Questions About Her Marriage to Ben Affleck While She Promoted Her Film ‘Atlas’ This Week
“Personal questions were completely off the table.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Simu Liu Defends Jennifer Lopez After She's Asked a Question About Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors
This Ken is a gentleman.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Says She, Like Her ‘Atlas’ Character, Has “Felt Very Misunderstood at Times”
Lopez attended the film’s Mexico City premiere last night—once again without Ben Affleck.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Jennifer Garner Is "Encouraging" Ex Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez to "Work on Their Marriage," Source Claims
She wants him to be happy.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published