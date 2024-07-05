Jennifer Lopez Flashes Megawatt Smile in the Hamptons as Ben Affleck Reportedly Celebrates the Fourth in Los Angeles
She's positively glowing.
Jennifer Lopez had a happy Fourth indeed.
The superstar spent the holiday with friends in the Hamptons, and shared a series of stunning photos of herself on the day on Instagram. In one, she was smiling brightly, looking like she was having a wonderful time, and in all, she looked totally beautiful.
Lopez wore a short-sleeved blue and white striped shirt with a floral motif from Ralph Lauren's RRL line (as identified by trainer Tracy Anderson in the comments!), paired with tan slacks, a straw hat and bag, and brown leather flip flops.
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)
A photo posted by on
While the This Is Me...Now singer was enjoying her summer adventures in New York state, her husband Ben Affleck was reportedly back in Los Angeles.
The Gone Girl actor was spotted out and about enjoying dinner with his kids on July 3 in the City of Angels, as seen in photos published by the Daily Mail.
While Lopez and Affleck are reportedly close to estranged these days, both were pictured wearing their wedding rings over the long weekend.
In mid-May, rumors of an impending divorce for the spouses began spreading, with the latest report claiming that their marriage has been "over for months."
Lopez and Affleck have only rarely been spotted together since rumors of a split began, and the Tender Bar actor reportedly moved out of their marital home weeks ago. (The two later put that home on the market.)
Still, neither of the spouses has directly addressed a potential split, and it's important to wait for them to speak out one way or another before drawing any conclusions.
Lopez and Affleck reconnected in 2021, 17 years after their 2004 breakup, and got engaged and married in 2022. During their separation, both went on to have children with their respective spouses: Affleck shares kids Violet, Fin, and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and Lopez shares twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
