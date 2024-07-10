Jennifer Garner Has Been an "Unexpected Ally" to Jennifer Lopez Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors, Source Claims
Jennifers supporting Jennifers!
Jennifer Garner has been an "unexpected ally" for Jennifer Lopez as she experiences reported issues in her marriage to Ben Affleck.
"She’s been helpful to J.Lo, and they’ve been relating to each other," one source has told Us Weekly. "Jennifer has been a surprising person for J.Lo to talk to."
Lopez and Affleck have been hit by an avalanche of divorce rumors over the past few weeks, and of course Garner can relate at least in part, since she got divorced from Affleck back in 2018 (though they separated circa 2015).
Though it's unclear what exactly the two Jennifers' friendship looks like, we do know that Lopez recently attended Violet Affleck's graduation party at the 13 Going on 30 star's house—which is one of the rare occasions she's been spotted with her husband since split rumors began.
On the other side of the story, Garner has also seemingly been a great support for Affleck recently.
Divorce rumors began emerging in mid-May, following Lopez' solo appearance at the Met Gala—for which she served as co-host. Sources spoke to the likes of In Touch and Us Weekly at the time, claiming that the spouses' marriage was in trouble and that they had been living apart for some time.
Since then, the two have reportedly put their marital home on the market just one year after purchasing it, and have seldom been spotted together—though they continue to wear their respective wedding rings when out and about.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Recently, Lopez spent some downtime with friends over the Fourth of July weekend in the Hamptons, while Affleck remained in Los Angeles for the holiday.
In early July, sources claimed to Page Six that the Bennifer marriage has been "over for months," but the JLO Beauty founder and Gone Girl star have yet to address any of the rumors publicly.
Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance in 2021, 17 years after parting ways in 2004. They tied the knot in 2022.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Daisy Edgar-Jones Calls Paul Mescal "One of My Lifetime Best Friends"
They met on the set of 'Normal People.'
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
In a Wild Turn of Events, The Voice Actress for Bart Simpson Is Sabrina Carpenter's Aunt
That's that me, eat my shorts.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Shackets Are for Summer, According to Jennifer Lawrence
So long as they're layered with breezy pants.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez’s Mother and Sisters Are Reportedly Encouraging Her to “Get On with Her Life” Apart from Husband Ben Affleck
“It’s taken too much of a toll on her.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Flashes Megawatt Smile in the Hamptons as Ben Affleck Reportedly Celebrates the Fourth in Los Angeles
She's positively glowing.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Marriage Has Reportedly Been “Over for Months”
Two weeks shy of their second wedding anniversary, the latest news doesn’t bode well for the Lopez-Affleck union surviving into year three.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Is Adapting Emily Henry's 'Happy Place' for TV and Fans Have Mixed Feelings
The rom-com author is a #BookTok sweetheart.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Is Apparently Dancing and Shopping on European Vacation Without Ben Affleck: "That's Never Really Been Ben's Scene"
She's making the most of it.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Ben Affleck Is Pictured Without His Wedding Ring for the First Time Since Jennifer Lopez Divorce Rumors Started
But he was seen wearing it the next day, before we all get carried away.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Ben Affleck Says Jennifer Lopez' Fame Is "F***ing Bananas" in Contrast to His
His comments come as divorce rumors continue to abound.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kevin Hart Is Brave Enough to Ask Ben Affleck About His “Resting B— Face,” and Affleck Actually Has an Understandable Explanation for It
He’d also prefer we call it something other than RBF, thank you very much—and Affleck’s got a suggestion at the ready.
By Rachel Burchfield Published