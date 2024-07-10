Jennifer Garner Has Been an "Unexpected Ally" to Jennifer Lopez Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors, Source Claims

Jennifer Garner has been an "unexpected ally" for Jennifer Lopez as she experiences reported issues in her marriage to Ben Affleck.

"She’s been helpful to J.Lo, and they’ve been relating to each other," one source has told Us Weekly. "Jennifer has been a surprising person for J.Lo to talk to."

Lopez and Affleck have been hit by an avalanche of divorce rumors over the past few weeks, and of course Garner can relate at least in part, since she got divorced from Affleck back in 2018 (though they separated circa 2015).

Though it's unclear what exactly the two Jennifers' friendship looks like, we do know that Lopez recently attended Violet Affleck's graduation party at the 13 Going on 30 star's house—which is one of the rare occasions she's been spotted with her husband since split rumors began.

On the other side of the story, Garner has also seemingly been a great support for Affleck recently.

Divorce rumors began emerging in mid-May, following Lopez' solo appearance at the Met Gala—for which she served as co-host. Sources spoke to the likes of In Touch and Us Weekly at the time, claiming that the spouses' marriage was in trouble and that they had been living apart for some time.

Since then, the two have reportedly put their marital home on the market just one year after purchasing it, and have seldom been spotted together—though they continue to wear their respective wedding rings when out and about.

Recently, Lopez spent some downtime with friends over the Fourth of July weekend in the Hamptons, while Affleck remained in Los Angeles for the holiday.

In early July, sources claimed to Page Six that the Bennifer marriage has been "over for months," but the JLO Beauty founder and Gone Girl star have yet to address any of the rumors publicly.

Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance in 2021, 17 years after parting ways in 2004. They tied the knot in 2022.