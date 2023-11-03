Jennifer Lopez Says Ben Affleck Makes Her Feel "More Beautiful" Than She Has in Any Previous Relationship

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about how Ben Affleck has helped her embrace self-love, and it's really beautiful to witness.

"I’m finally at the point in my life where I love every part of myself unapologetically," the star said in a new interview with Vogue about her new Beso Balm lip mask from JLo Beauty.

"Every part of me, my body, my voice, my choices, even, like, my mistakes. All of it made me who I am and got me to where I am today."

This newfound attitude, Lopez added, is partly down to the support she gets from her husband, whom she married in the summer of 2022—20 years after they first got together.

"Ben wants me to understand my worth and know my value," she explained. "I feel even more relaxed and comfortable, which makes me feel even more beautiful than I have ever felt with someone else."

That's love right there!

As for the beauty side of things, Lopez also revealed that she helps Affleck out with his skincare. "I do put That JLo Glow Serum on him!" she said.

Lopez and Affleck made all sorts of headlines when they got back together in mid-2021, having broken off their engagement seven years prior, in 2004. Things moved quickly from then on, culminating in their 2022 wedding.

In a December 2021 interview, Affleck shared his hopes for their impending marriage. "Fear drove me to the work ethic," he said at the time.

"Only in the last four years have I been able to not be so terrified, because I recognize I won’t die without work.

"The most important thing is being a good father. The second most important thing is to be a good man. And a good person. And, ostensibly, you know, a good husband. Hopefully."

Sounds like he's making good on all this!