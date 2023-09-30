Jennifer Lopez Helped Exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Get to a “Better Place,” Reports Say

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are coparenting their three children fantastically—and as Page Six reports, they have Jennifer Lopez to thank for it. (It’s a bit of a messy situation, if you’ll recall—Affleck and Lopez were engaged before breaking it off, and not long after their split Affleck and Garner married, eventually welcoming three kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, before divorcing in 2018. In 2021, Affleck and Lopez rekindled their relationship and married last year.)

Lopez has helped the two get to a “better place,” The Daily Mail reports, with a source adding that “Ben is healthy. The drama of the past and the emotions of divorce are long gone, and they are all making it work.”

Lopez herself is “friendly” with Garner, and all of their children “love each other.” (Lopez shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, who she also married not long after the Affleck split.) “It is really a very happy co-parenting situation,” they said.

They added “Everything is really good right now and should be the same in the near and distant future,” also noting that Affleck and Lopez have also had “many talks” about her co-parenting relationship with Anthony. “They all have been able to figure it out,” they said. “It is actually inspiring and nice to see.”

