Jennifer Lopez Helped Exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Get to a “Better Place,” Reports Say

Exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are coparenting their three children fantastically—and as Page Six reports, they have Jennifer Lopez to thank for it. (It’s a bit of a messy situation, if you’ll recall—Affleck and Lopez were engaged before breaking it off, and not long after their split Affleck and Garner married, eventually welcoming three kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, before divorcing in 2018. In 2021, Affleck and Lopez rekindled their relationship and married last year.)
Lopez has helped the two get to a “better place,” The Daily Mail reports, with a source adding that “Ben is healthy. The drama of the past and the emotions of divorce are long gone, and they are all making it work.”
Lopez herself is “friendly” with Garner, and all of their children “love each other.” (Lopez shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, who she also married not long after the Affleck split.) “It is really a very happy co-parenting situation,” they said.
They added “Everything is really good right now and should be the same in the near and distant future,” also noting that Affleck and Lopez have also had “many talks” about her co-parenting relationship with Anthony. “They all have been able to figure it out,” they said. “It is actually inspiring and nice to see.”
As for Affleck and Lopez, the couple have “no drama” in their relationship, and “their relationship is still on fire,” they said. “They are really happy with each other.” Affleck and Garner, meanwhile, seem to be in a great place as well, as they have been spotted riding in a car together in Santa Monica this week and, two weeks prior, seen hugging in the same vehicle. Lopez has praised Affleck and Garner’s parenting dynamic in the past, telling Vogue that they do an “amazing” job in her December 2022 cover story for the magazine. She said the two “work well” together and have handled the blending of their families with “so much care.”
