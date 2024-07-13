Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's House Listing Proves "They Really Want to Move the Property," Celebrity Realtor Claims

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are allegedly in a hurry to get rid of their marital home, according to one celebrity realtor.

Josh Flagg—one of the country's "most successful and sought-after Beverly Hills luxury real estate agents, according to his website—tells People in an exclusive interview that because Lopez and Affleck are listing their Beverly Hills "relatively close to what they paid for it" it's clear that "they really want to move the property."

"Generally, people do not sell their primary residence a year after they buy it unless there is a divorce, a death, or some kind of desperation," Flagg continued. "I’m also going to take (a guess) that they’re not going to walk out of this making money. They’re going to either break even or take a small loss."

According to People, the pair originally purchased the expansive L.A. property in May 2023 for a whopping $60,850,000. They are now listing that same house for $68 million.

Flagg, who is not associated with the listing or involved in the selling of Lopez and Affleck's home, says that while rumors continue to swirl regarding the state of their marriage, the so-called "negative" press most likely won't serve as a deterrent to any potential or future buyer.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"If a buyer wants to buy a house, they’re going to buy a house," he explained." If anything, at least it is giving me some press to the house. It’s good advertising for the property."

According to TMZ , Lopez and Affleck "are using realtor Santiago Arana from The Agency" to sell their Beverly Hills mansion, which they purchased just over one year ago.

A source had previously confirmed to In Touch that Affleck had "already moved out" of the couple's shared home, adding that the pair are "likely to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for."

While the pair listing their marital home is certainly not what many would consider to be a "good sign" for the future of their relationship, there's apparently a “sliver of hope” for the couple and their marriage.

“Jennifer suggested they just take time to figure it out,” a source told Us Weekly , while adding that the pair is “doing their own thing right now" and “living separate lives."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. (Image credit: Getty Images ¦ Franco Origlia)

The insider went on to add that Lopez and Affleck are "going through so much individually and as a couple," while adding that the pair “still haven’t made a decision” about the future of their marriage.

“They may take some time to see if this complicated moment can resolve itself, and they come back to each other (as) better people," the source explained.

Despite the apparent issues within their marriage, Lopez and Affleck reportedly "don’t hate each other,” the source clarified—in fact, the pair have been spotted in public together while attending various events (i.e. sporting events and graduation ceremonies) for their children.

“They’re (just) going through difficult times," the insider continued.

Lopez is reportedly "leaning on her mom, sisters, and kids during this transitional period," a source recently claimed. The singer and actress has also reportedly found an "unlikely ally" in her husband's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

"She’s been helpful to J.Lo, and they’ve been relating to each other," a source told Us Weekly. "Jennifer has been a surprising person for J.Lo to talk to.”