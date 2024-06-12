Joining Ben Affleck for his son Sam's high school graduation, Jennifer Lopez may have wanted to fly under the style radar. But J.Lo being J.Lo, she can't exactly go unnoticed, especially in a white dress and rare Hermès Birkin bag to match.

Lopez stopped by the Wednesday, June 12, commencement ceremony in a white Valentino shift dress with long sleeves and a scalloped hemline. It's the sort of dress you'd expect to see on a private deck overlooking an exclusive golf course: pristine and a little preppy, which is out of the norm in Lopez's style file. Her exact dress is sold out, but a navy version is still available.

Jennifer Lopez attends Sam Affleck's graduation in a white Valentino shift dress with clear heels and a Birkin bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Lopez amped up her dress's rich mom energy by turning to her signature accessories: a pair of oversize sunglasses, sky-high heels with a clear PVC detail, and her Hermès Himalayan Birkin bag. (The style can fetch around $500,000 on the resale market.) Lopez seemingly didn't spend much time with her extended family at the event, amid reports she is selling her home in Los Angeles and living a separate life from husband Ben Affleck.

A high school graduation of course calls for a polished, perhaps understated dress. Still, the country club hemline was relatively demure compared to J.Lo's recent outfits. Shopping with her children last weekend, she tried the minimalist girl summer uniform with a tiny cropped tank top, wide-leg khakis, and platform sneakers. Just yesterday, she stopped by Sephora and her office in an elevated twist on a basic white shirt and jeans. (Her keys to amping up the look were an Hermès Kelly bag and extra-high platform sandals, for inquiring minds.)

Other recent street style moments have relied on single-tone dressing, jeans paired back to blazers, and the occasional pair of Allbirds. In other words, the Affleck graduation look is the most dressed-up Lopez has been in a minute.

Earlier in the week, Jennifer Lopez embraced the casual side of her wardrobe in khakis, a crop top, and platform KSwiss sneakers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lopez has dabbled in floral dresses (and matching Birkins), including a maxi by LaDoubleJ for Mother's Day and a Dior button-up style for a weekend of running errands.

Little white shift dresses are new to her repertoire, but her collection of rare bags is a constant. Lopez's wardrobe houses several Birkins in hard-to-find alligator skins, as well as miniature Kelly bags in the same material. Dior, Louis Vuitton, and Chanel are also represented among her handbag lineup. No matter which new clothing styles make their way into her summer wardrobe, or how many times her aesthetic takes a turn, know this: Jennifer Lopez is going to carry the definition of a luxury bag with it.

