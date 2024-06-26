Jennifer Lopez Is Adapting Emily Henry's 'Happy Place' for TV and Fans Have Mixed Feelings

Jennifer Lopez, queen of rom-com movies, is adapting everyone's new favorite rom-com book for TV.

Deadline reported on June 25 that Lopez' production company, Nuyorican, would be behind the series adaptation for Emily Henry's Happy Place, with Netflix having optioned the project.

Producer Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, who worked on J.Lo's movie Hustlers, wrote on her Instagram Stories, "WE CANNOT WAIT TO WORK WITH @emilyhenrywrites on her brilliant amazing novel #happyplace!!!! @jlo"

Lopez reposted this, adding a sticker that said, "Can't wait!"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emily Henry is a #BookTok sweetheart, so naturally the announcement hasn't been met with unilaterally good vibes.

"and what does jlo know about happy place?? about the emily henry cinematic universe??" wrote one person on X.

"JENNIFER LOPEZ GET AWAY FROM MY EMILY HENRY," said someone else.

Still, after Film Updates posted about the news, people were a lot more enthusiastic.

"one thing they can never take away is this woman STAYS working - she never rests on her laurels," commented one user.

"Awesome! She has produced some great series I’m excited," said a J.Lo fan.

Lopez has previously produced series including Good Trouble, Thanks a Million, and Shades of Blue. She has also worked as a producer on the movies Marry Me, Atlas, and Second Act, among others.

But one reason I feel like Ms. Lopez is such a great fit for Happy Place is that the woman knows romantic comedy: Lest we forget, she starred in the 2000s classics Maid in Manhattan, The Wedding Planner, and Monster-in-Law, and that alone feels like qualification enough. So excited for this one!