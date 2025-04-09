Jennifer Lopez is churning out glamorous outfits on the set of Office Romance, her upcoming Netflix romantic comedy. While her on-screen 'fits are undoubtedly stylish, I'm not convinced they weren't plucked straight from her actual closet.

Lopez kicked off the week with two looks, both clearly inspired by her personal style and preferred fashion trends. She first wore platform pumps, multiple beige wrap coats, and even sported Dior's Lady D-Joy bag—a play on her go-to purse style. Then on April 8, the pop star debuted yet another look that felt more canon than costume.

She was dressed casually for another day of filming, in loose-fit flare jeans (her favorite denim silhouette), white sneakers, and a cobalt blue New York Giants sweatshirt. Over top, the "Ain't Your Mama" singer layered on a knee-length marshmallow coat for added warmth in between takes.

Most women over the age of 30 have spent the last six months in shopping turmoil, as the early-2000s flare jean trend of our youth continues to tighten its grip on the fashion set. Spring 2025's biggest denim trends are filled with wide, sidewalk-grazing hems, arriving in lock-step with a boho fashion revival. Stars like Rihanna (wearing Celine flares) and Sydney Sweeney have swapped their all-around oversize denim for the trend's comeback. But of all the silhouette's fans, J.Lo is the one who's absolutely thriving.

The actor is one of Hollywood's biggest flare jeans collectors and has a long track record of wearing them for any and all occasions. She's paired them with everything from boho fringe and tweed blazers to her beloved Hermès Birkin. She also regularly doubles down on controversial denim trends, opting for flared styles in light washes—a rinse most labels have moved away from.

The more Jennifer Lopez doubles down on flares, the more I have to admit: She can make any skeptic reconsider bell-bottom jeans.

Shop Flare Jeans Inspired By J.Lo

