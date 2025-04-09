The Early-2000s Light-Wash Flare Jeans Trend Co-Stars in Jennifer Lopez's New Movie

The real 'Office Romance' is between J.Lo and her denim.

Jennifer Lopez is seen on December 26, 2024 in Aspen, Colorado wearing an oversized Fair Isle cardigan sweater from Polo Ralph Lauren.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman's avatar
By
published
in News

Jennifer Lopez is churning out glamorous outfits on the set of Office Romance, her upcoming Netflix romantic comedy. While her on-screen 'fits are undoubtedly stylish, I'm not convinced they weren't plucked straight from her actual closet.

Lopez kicked off the week with two looks, both clearly inspired by her personal style and preferred fashion trends. She first wore platform pumps, multiple beige wrap coats, and even sported Dior's Lady D-Joy bag—a play on her go-to purse style. Then on April 8, the pop star debuted yet another look that felt more canon than costume.

She was dressed casually for another day of filming, in loose-fit flare jeans (her favorite denim silhouette), white sneakers, and a cobalt blue New York Giants sweatshirt. Over top, the "Ain't Your Mama" singer layered on a knee-length marshmallow coat for added warmth in between takes.

Jennifer Lopez wears light wash flare jeans and a white puffer coat on the set of her upcoming film "Office Romance" in New Jersey.

Jennifer Lopez wore light-wash flare jeans on the set of her new Netflix movie.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Todd Snyder by Fanatics for Nfl Giants Oversized Fleece Hoodie
Todd Snyder
Todd Snyder by Fanatics for Nfl Giants Oversized Fleece Hoodie

Ray Reta White
4CCCCEES
Ray Reta White

Most women over the age of 30 have spent the last six months in shopping turmoil, as the early-2000s flare jean trend of our youth continues to tighten its grip on the fashion set. Spring 2025's biggest denim trends are filled with wide, sidewalk-grazing hems, arriving in lock-step with a boho fashion revival. Stars like Rihanna (wearing Celine flares) and Sydney Sweeney have swapped their all-around oversize denim for the trend's comeback. But of all the silhouette's fans, J.Lo is the one who's absolutely thriving.

The actor is one of Hollywood's biggest flare jeans collectors and has a long track record of wearing them for any and all occasions. She's paired them with everything from boho fringe and tweed blazers to her beloved Hermès Birkin. She also regularly doubles down on controversial denim trends, opting for flared styles in light washes—a rinse most labels have moved away from.

Jennifer Lopez seen at a Special Screening Of "Unstoppable" at CAA on December 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California in light wash jeans and a blue blazer

In December, she wore a similar pair to a screening of her movie Unstoppable.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The more Jennifer Lopez doubles down on flares, the more I have to admit: She can make any skeptic reconsider bell-bottom jeans.

Shop Flare Jeans Inspired By J.Lo

318 Shaping Wide Leg Women's Jeans (plus Size)
Levi's
318 Shaping Wide Leg Women's Jeans Plus-Size

Bridget Boot High Rise Instasculpt™ 31.5" Jeans | Palm Springs - 23 / Palm Springs
DL1961
Bridget Boot High Rise Instasculpt™ Jeans

Women's Heritage High Rise Slouch Jean
Lee
Women's Heritage High Rise Slouch Jean

Cannes
AG Jeans
Cannes '70s Bootcut Jean

Hollister, Curvy High-Rise Medium Wash Baggy Jeans
Hollister
Curvy High-Rise Medium Wash Baggy Jeans

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸