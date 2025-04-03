On the set of her newest movie, Office Romance, Jennifer Lopez is in full rom-com heroine mode with corporate suits and monochrome separates. But in her latest string of Broadway premiere red carpets, she's letting her inner theatre kid shine.

Take the April 3 debut of Good Night, and Good Luck, where Lopez arrived to cheer on George Clooney in a revenge dress that also managed to pay homage to the Great White Way. Stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn outfitted their star client in a regal, ruffled cape by Saiid Kobeisy that perched on Lopez's shoulders and billowed around her like a personal cloud. Its stark white fabric turned the spotlight on the skintight strapless velvet gown she wore underneath, defined by a low-low plunge neckline. (A dress that defies gravity, for a night on Broadway? J.Lo, I love how your mind works.)

Jennifer Lopez arrived at New York City's Winter Garden theatre in a plunging black revenge dress with a cloud-like taffeta cape over her shoulders. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The theatrics included a mid-carpet outfit change, where Lopez handed off her cotton candy cape to show off her sculpted gown. The multi-hyphenate's emerald-laden choker and drop earrings pulled all the focus with that voluminous layer out of the way.

Lopez removed the cape to show off her skintight gown's low plunge neckline. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez has been collecting playbills like they're infinity stones lately. Just weeks ago, she attended the red carpet premiere of Othello—currently starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Denzel Washington—in a crystal-coated matching set from Zuhair Murad's Fall 2024 runway. Like her latest velvet dress, the two-piece hugged every inch of her frame (and came styled with gem-laden earrings). Her outerwear, an oversize cropped faux fur coat, was nearly as opulent as her cape.

Lopez attended the March 23 premiere of Othello in an equally scintillating matching set. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I suspect that Broadway shows are to 2025 what Hamptons bike rides were to 2024: the most reliable place to sneak a peek at Jennifer Lopez during her downtime. The styling, of course, couldn't be more different. Shortly after filing for divorce from ex-husband Ben Affleck, Lopez had spent last summer frolicking through New York's premier vacation destination in fisherman sandals and vintage Chanel.

All these months later, she's stepping into her power on the step-and-repeat. Street style sightings have been few and far between, but Lopez has made time to drop by the 2025 Grammy Awards and the Sundance Film Festival—both in variations on a naked dressing theme. The takeaway? In fashion and in life, this year is about getting to work. (And doing so with flair.)

