Jennifer Lopez Styles a Cloud-Like Cape Over Her Gravity-Defying Revenge Dress for a Night on Broadway
Lopez attended George Clooney's 'Good Night, and Good Luck' premiere ready to shut down the carpet.
On the set of her newest movie, Office Romance, Jennifer Lopez is in full rom-com heroine mode with corporate suits and monochrome separates. But in her latest string of Broadway premiere red carpets, she's letting her inner theatre kid shine.
Take the April 3 debut of Good Night, and Good Luck, where Lopez arrived to cheer on George Clooney in a revenge dress that also managed to pay homage to the Great White Way. Stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn outfitted their star client in a regal, ruffled cape by Saiid Kobeisy that perched on Lopez's shoulders and billowed around her like a personal cloud. Its stark white fabric turned the spotlight on the skintight strapless velvet gown she wore underneath, defined by a low-low plunge neckline. (A dress that defies gravity, for a night on Broadway? J.Lo, I love how your mind works.)
The theatrics included a mid-carpet outfit change, where Lopez handed off her cotton candy cape to show off her sculpted gown. The multi-hyphenate's emerald-laden choker and drop earrings pulled all the focus with that voluminous layer out of the way.
Jennifer Lopez has been collecting playbills like they're infinity stones lately. Just weeks ago, she attended the red carpet premiere of Othello—currently starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Denzel Washington—in a crystal-coated matching set from Zuhair Murad's Fall 2024 runway. Like her latest velvet dress, the two-piece hugged every inch of her frame (and came styled with gem-laden earrings). Her outerwear, an oversize cropped faux fur coat, was nearly as opulent as her cape.
I suspect that Broadway shows are to 2025 what Hamptons bike rides were to 2024: the most reliable place to sneak a peek at Jennifer Lopez during her downtime. The styling, of course, couldn't be more different. Shortly after filing for divorce from ex-husband Ben Affleck, Lopez had spent last summer frolicking through New York's premier vacation destination in fisherman sandals and vintage Chanel.
All these months later, she's stepping into her power on the step-and-repeat. Street style sightings have been few and far between, but Lopez has made time to drop by the 2025 Grammy Awards and the Sundance Film Festival—both in variations on a naked dressing theme. The takeaway? In fashion and in life, this year is about getting to work. (And doing so with flair.)
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
