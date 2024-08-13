Are Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Feuding? The 'It Ends With Us' BTS Drama, Explained
What's going on here...?
Are Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni feuding?
For a few days now, the internet has been buzzing with theories that Lively and other members of the It Ends With Us cast are at odds with the movie's director and star, Baldoni. While nobody has directly confirmed that a feud is in fact underfoot, sources have spoken out about the situation.
While some of the issue has been put down to "creative differences" between Lively and Baldoni in particular, one set source told People that there's a lot more happening there. "All is not what it seems," they said. "There is much more to this story. The principal cast and [author] Colleen Hoover will have nothing to do with him."
It Ends With Us was released on Friday, and rumors of a feud began sprouting up during the promo for the film.
While promoting it, Baldoni gave interviews by himself, while Lively was typically paired with the actor who plays her love interest in the movie, Brandon Sklenar. People began commenting about this online, and things have escalated from there.
Last week, The Hollywood Reporter spoke to sources who said "there was a fracture among the filmmakers in the postproduction process, wherein two different cuts of the movie emerged." (Lively was a producer on the film, making her a "filmmaker.")
Another of the movie's stars, Jenny Slate, further provoked the rumor mill when, during the premiere, she side-stepped a question about what it was like to work with Baldoni since he was both the director and an actor. "I mean, what an intense job, like to have to do so many things," she said. "I really just wanna have one job at once. And in fact I've often felt that way, like I really like writing, and I like it so much and it's special to be able to be a writer, but like, yeah, I was looking around and being like, 'I'm good with just acting.' I really—I love it! I just wanna do it."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Jenny Slate on working with Justin Baldoni, who served as both scene partner and director to the actress in #ItEndsWithUsMovie pic.twitter.com/c77v83OgzBAugust 7, 2024
Speaking of the premiere, Baldoni wasn't pictured with any of the cast members, while the others posed together. This of course has brought on a ton of commentary in and of itself.
For his part, Baldoni has been full of praise for Lively, telling Entertainment Tonight that he wasn't sure about directing the book's sequel, It Starts With Us, and instead naming the Gossip Girl alum as a possible candidate for the job.
"I think that there are better people for that one," he said. "I think Blake Lively's ready to direct, that's what I think."
There are a lot of moving parts to these rumors, and we'll just have to stay tuned for what comes next.
@jennaredfield ♬ original sound - Jenna Redfield
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Jennifer Lopez Hangs Out at Ben Affleck’s House After Spending Most of the Summer Apart: Source
She reportedly wanted to spend quality time with his kids.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
A Fall 2024 Color Trend Is Already Ruling Jennifer Lawrence's Closet
Forget summer.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Sorry, The Spice Girls Reunion Tour Isn't Happening After All
Geri has apparently "lost patience with Mel B."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Blake Lively Casually Grabs Ryan Reynolds' Butt at 'It Ends With Us' Premiere
Ma'am, this is a Wendy's.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Blake Lively Jokingly Asks Her Costar If He'd Introduce Her to Taylor Swift, Her Bestie
I don't know, I hear Miss Swift is pretty booked up...
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Trolls "Godkids' Sperm Donor" Ryan Reynolds Amid 'Deadpool' Release
Proof that they're besties.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Ryan Reynolds Made All Blake Lively's "Dreams Come True" by Introducing Her to NSYNC Members
Wait, this is the cutest.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Ryan Reynolds Opens Up on Whether He Wants More Kids with Wife Blake Lively
She did, after all, say recently on social media that he was trying to get her pregnant again…
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Blake Lively Expertly Shuts Down Ryan Reynolds Divorce Rumors
A commenter brought these rumors to her attention.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Reveal Fourth Child's Name After Over a Year
So cute.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Blake Lively Jokes That Husband Ryan Reynolds Is “Trying to Get Me Pregnant Again” by Posing In a Photo with a Dog
“Rude.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published