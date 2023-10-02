Jodie Turner-Smith Files for Divorce from Joshua Jackson After Nearly Four Years of Marriage

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Okay, what really is going on in Hollywood right now? This year—specifically this summer and on into fall—has brought about many divorces we never saw coming, and here, unfortunately, comes one more: TMZ reports that Jodie Turner-Smith has filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson; the couple married in 2019 and are the parents of a three-year-old daughter, Juno, born in 2020.

TMZ reports that Turner-Smith cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce; Turner-Smith, who is represented by famed celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, is asking for joint custody of their daughter, wishing to take spousal support off the table for both her and Jackson. There is no prenuptial agreement in place, the outlet reports, and the couple’s date of separation is listed as September 13.

Turner-Smith and Jackson in September 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Turner-Smith and Jackson met at Usher’s birthday party in 2018 and were engaged just months later, and “the two went to the Beverly Hills Courthouse to snag a wedding license before most people knew they were even dating,” TMZ reports. “They went Instagram official 10 days later with a pic of them gazing into each other’s eyes during a dinner date.”

The two sparked breakup rumors in September 2022 after they unfollowed each other on Instagram, “but they attended the Oscars back in March and looked very much like a couple,” TMZ reports.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Per People , the two were together on September 9 celebrating her thirty-seventh birthday in New York City; they were also spotted together at New York Fashion Week last month, though Turner-Smith went solo to last week’s Albie Awards, hosted by George and Amal Clooney. “I think it’s really beautiful to be with someone who is so supportive and so loving,” Turner-Smith once said of Jackson. “We’re so similar in so many ways. We’re like mirrors for each other. And I just really love that human being.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This past May, Jackson told Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen that he knew Turner-Smith was the one when she walked in the room the night they met.

This was the first marriage for both Turner-Smith and Jackson.