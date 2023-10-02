Jodie Turner-Smith Files for Divorce from Joshua Jackson After Nearly Four Years of Marriage

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Okay, what really is going on in Hollywood right now? This year—specifically this summer and on into fall—has brought about many divorces we never saw coming, and here, unfortunately, comes one more: TMZ reports that Jodie Turner-Smith has filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson; the couple married in 2019 and are the parents of a three-year-old daughter, Juno, born in 2020.
TMZ reports that Turner-Smith cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce; Turner-Smith, who is represented by famed celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, is asking for joint custody of their daughter, wishing to take spousal support off the table for both her and Jackson. There is no prenuptial agreement in place, the outlet reports, and the couple’s date of separation is listed as September 13.
Turner-Smith and Jackson met at Usher’s birthday party in 2018 and were engaged just months later, and “the two went to the Beverly Hills Courthouse to snag a wedding license before most people knew they were even dating,” TMZ reports. “They went Instagram official 10 days later with a pic of them gazing into each other’s eyes during a dinner date.”
The two sparked breakup rumors in September 2022 after they unfollowed each other on Instagram, “but they attended the Oscars back in March and looked very much like a couple,” TMZ reports.
Per People, the two were together on September 9 celebrating her thirty-seventh birthday in New York City; they were also spotted together at New York Fashion Week last month, though Turner-Smith went solo to last week’s Albie Awards, hosted by George and Amal Clooney. “I think it’s really beautiful to be with someone who is so supportive and so loving,” Turner-Smith once said of Jackson. “We’re so similar in so many ways. We’re like mirrors for each other. And I just really love that human being.”
This past May, Jackson told Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen that he knew Turner-Smith was the one when she walked in the room the night they met.
This was the first marriage for both Turner-Smith and Jackson.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
