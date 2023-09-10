Joe Jonas Gets Emotional at L.A. Show: “It’s Been a Crazy Week”

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
The collective world has been talking about his pending divorce from Sophie Turner all week, but Joe Jonas himself opened up about the melee onstage last night. “It’s been a crazy week,” he said, and, People reports, the singer got emotional before singing the Jonas Brothers song “Hesitate,” inspired by Turner. (The chorus of the song, sung by Jonas, says “I will take your pain and put in on my heart / I won’t hesitate, just tell me where to start / I thank the oceans for giving me you / You saved me once, and now I’ll save you, too / I won’t hesitate for you.”)
Jonas is on tour with brothers Kevin and Nick (you know, the Jonas Brothers), and last night’s stop was at Dodger Stadium in L.A. Fans erupted in cheers as Jonas’ emotions came to the fore, and Jonas—who was not wearing his wedding ring—told them “I just want to say, if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. Okay? Thank you, everyone, for the love and support to me and my family. I love you guys.”
It seems unbelievable that it was just one week ago today that speculation began brewing that the four-year marriage of Jonas and Turner might be on the rocks. By mid-week Jonas had filed for divorce from Turner, who he met in 2016, became engaged to in 2017, and married in 2019. The couple share two daughters, born in 2020 and 2022. This week, Jonas and Turner released a joint statement on Instagram that read “Statement from the two of us: ‘After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.’”
At another moment in last night’s show, Jonas’ younger brother Nick gave him “a sweet embrace” during the band’s performance of their song “Rollercoaster,” which could sum up what this week must have felt like for him (and surely Turner, too).
