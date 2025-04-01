Hailey Bieber Responds to Fans Saying She Unfollowed Justin Bieber on Instagram

Checking whether two celebs follow each other on Instagram has become a way that fans and haters alike try to figure out everything from whether reality TV stars are fighting to if a pair of famous exes still get along. But, the method is far from foolproof. Just look at what happened when people tried to figure out what it meant when Hailey Bieber unfollowed Justin Bieber. Turns out, she didn't unfollow him at all.

As reported by Page Six, in a comment posted on TikTok, Hailey explained why it appeared that she unfollowed her husband on Instagram, even though she didn't. "It's a glitch," she wrote under a video about the supposed unfollowing on March 31. "Didn't unfollow him. Hope this helps!"

TikTok user MichelleTok posted a video about Justin not showing up on Instagram as someone Hailey follows. The creator explained that it could be a "lag" due to Justin briefly deactivating his account, but that if Justin didn't reappear as a follower in 24 to 48 hours they would update followers because it could mean "trouble in paradise."

Hailey's comment on the video has over 18,000 likes. MichelleTok responded to Hailey's comment, writing, "that's what I said in the video goofy." This comment has 40,000 likes.

According to Page Six, Justin was not listed under the "following" sections of other people known to have followed him, so it appears that the glitch from the deactivation affected others, too.

The gossip about Hailey "unfollowing" Justin came amid speculation about how the "Sorry" singer is doing. Some of his social media posts have sparked fan concern and made headlines. In February, TMZ reported that a rep for Justin said the pop star is not using hard drugs, as some had speculated. The rep went on to say that rumors about Justin's health are "exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive."

They also said that the past year was "very transformative" for Justin. He and Hailey welcomed a son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024. Justin has recently shared photos of himself and Jack on social media, but with Jack's face covered. And for those who are gauging the status of this couple based on social media activity: Justin has also posted photos of Hailey in the past few days.