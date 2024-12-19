Jude Law's Daughter From 'The Holiday' Is Mom to a 4-Year-Old

I'm about to scare you: Jude Law's daugher from The Holiday (2006) is 25 years old and mom to a whole four-year-old.

Miffy Englefield was six years old when she starred as Graham's eldest daughter Sophie. But today, Englefield has a daughter who's practically the same age she was in the cult Christmas movie. Time is... fake, I swear.

E! News recently uncovered the former actress' TikTok, on which she posts vlogs that often include her adorable little girl, named Frankie, as they go about their daily lives or special events such as preparing for a festival.

On TikTok, Englefield also generously opens up about what it was like being part of The Holiday.

In one video, she answered the questions that she gets asked all the time.

Speaking about her costars, i.e. Jude Law, Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet and Jack Black, Englefield said, "The cast were amazing. Like, it sounds really cliché but there's not really much to tell, because they were all so lovely. So lovely."

She continued, "Obviously playing one of Jude Law's daughters in the film, he's the person that we spent the most time with, and he was so kind and so patient and just so helpful, and told us so, so, so much about acting. He was lovely."

But it wasn't just Law that Englefield was left with a fantastic impression of after filming wrapped. "Jack Black is hilarious, and he made me laugh on the first day of set. Kate Winslet is just as ethereal as she might seem in a film. She's just incredible. And then, I mean, Cameron Diaz is pretty self-explanatory. She's beautiful."

Englefield explained that she didn't end up keeping in touch with any of the stars, except that director Nancy Meyers used to email her every year for a few years afterwards, which is adorable.

The former child star stopped acting in 2011, when she was credited for appearing in a short titled Beautiful Enough. Asked if she would ever consider going back to acting, she explained that she absolutely would—though she expressed concern that casting directors may not be looking for someone with lots of tattoos and a shaved head like she has these days (I don't see why not!).