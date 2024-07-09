Julia Fox Seemingly Comes Out as a Lesbian on TikTok
Fans are delighted for her.
Julia Fox has appeared to come out as a lesbian in a new TikTok.
The star stitched a video with a user saying, "I love when I see a lesbian with their boyfriend. It's like, 'Aaah, you hate that man. You literally hate him,'" and added in her own words, "Heyyy, that was meee. I was that lesbian. So sorry, boys. Um... won't happen again."
In the video, Fox was casually walking down a busy street, while wearing cool-girl sunglasses, a gray tank top and a white handbag with hole punches.
In the comments, fans could not have been happier about Fox' message.
"LOVE YOU JULIA WE’RE SO HAPPY TO HAVE YOU," wrote one person.
"The 'won't happen again' was so perfect and so final," said someone else.
@juliafox ♬ original sound - Julia fox
Fox famously dated Kanye West for a few weeks in early 2022, and was previously married to Peter Artemiev between 2018 and 2020. The two share a son named Valentino, born in 2021.
This new TikTok isn't the first time the Uncut Gems actress has addressed her sexuality.
Fox made headlines earlier this year when she revealed she had been celibate for over two years.
"Well—I just think nothing good comes from having sex. Including children—no, I'm just kidding," she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in May. "No, but you know, I think with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and our rights being stripped away from us, this is a way that I can take back the control."
And speaking on the Nice Talk podcast with Marie Claire editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike in June, Fox said her celibacy was "the consequence of men's repeated actions." You can listen to the full episode below.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
