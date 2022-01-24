Julia Fox Says She's Not Dating Kanye West for the "Clout," Has "Dated Billionaires" Her Whole Life
Cool!
Julia Fox has dominated headlines (including in this magazine) since she started dating Kanye "Ye" West. But she wants to be clear: She doesn't want the attention her new relationship is bringing her—apart from when it comes to her work.
"It’s funny cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care," the Uncut Gems actress declared on her Forbidden Fruits podcast (via the Independent).
"People are like 'Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money,'" she said, going on to explain why that argument doesn't hold up. "Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real." Cool!
Instead, Fox is focusing on "putting things into the world" right now, and she wants you to pay attention.
"Watch my movie, read my book," she continued. "That is more thrilling to me now than eyes on me. I couldn’t care less."
The book in question is her 2015 photography booked titled PTSD. It's available here, but trigger warning for blood, drug use, violence and nudity.
Fox previously detailed how she met West in an essay for Interview. "At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined!" she wrote. "The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening. After dinner Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I’m still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment."
The two are currently enjoying their time together at Paris Fashion Week.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Princess Diana Once Consulted Photographer Anwar Hussein About Interfaith Marriage
She was dating Dr. Hasnat Khan at the time.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kanye West and Julia Fox Channeled Britney and Justin in Canadian Tuxedos
Major déjà vu.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Queen Will Spend Her Reign's 70th Anniversary at a Sandringham Cottage for This Heartbreaking Reason
It’s a tribute to both her late father and her late husband.
By Marie Claire Editors
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are "Madly in Love" Despite His Awkward Comments About Jennifer Garner on 'Howard Stern'
An engagement will very likely be happening.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader Have Been Secretly Dating for a Year, and It Sounds Like It's Going Really Well
This is the best news ever.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Shortest Hollywood Marriages of All Time
Some of these couples should have thought twice before saying “I do."
By Kate Schweitzer
-
Ryan Reynolds Doesn't Mind Blake Lively Kissing Other Actors on Screen
The actor explains what he learned from his wife and how he adjusted to becoming a father.
By Erica Gonzalez
-
Kendall Jenner Sparks Dating Rumors with Her Ex Chandler Parsons
New year, new dating rumors.
By Erica Gonzales
-
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Bring Some Holiday Magic to a Children's Hospital
These two.
By Gina Mei
-
Is Drake Trying to Send Rihanna a Message?
The rapper shares a little glimpse of how he's coping post-breakup.
By Alyssa Bailey
-
Justin Theroux on Why His Relationship with Jennifer Aniston Works
The actor reveals the secret to his marital bliss.
By Katie Frost