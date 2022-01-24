Julia Fox Says She's Not Dating Kanye West for the "Clout," Has "Dated Billionaires" Her Whole Life

Julia Fox has dominated headlines (including in this magazine) since she started dating Kanye "Ye" West. But she wants to be clear: She doesn't want the attention her new relationship is bringing her—apart from when it comes to her work.

"It’s funny cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care," the Uncut Gems actress declared on her Forbidden Fruits podcast (via the Independent).

"People are like 'Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money,'" she said, going on to explain why that argument doesn't hold up. "Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real." Cool!

Instead, Fox is focusing on "putting things into the world" right now, and she wants you to pay attention.

"Watch my movie, read my book," she continued. "That is more thrilling to me now than eyes on me. I couldn’t care less."

The book in question is her 2015 photography booked titled PTSD. It's available here, but trigger warning for blood, drug use, violence and nudity.

Fox previously detailed how she met West in an essay for Interview. "At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined!" she wrote. "The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening. After dinner Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I’m still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment."

The two are currently enjoying their time together at Paris Fashion Week.