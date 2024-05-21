Julia Fox has further explained her decision to be celibate.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Fox responded to an audience question about her "reasoning" behind the decision to abstain from sex, and what she's gained from the experience.

"Well—I just think nothing good comes from having sex. Including children—no, I'm just kidding," she began. (Fox shares son Valentino, 3, with ex-husband Peter Artemiev.)

"No, but you know, I think with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and our rights being stripped away from us, this is a way that I can take back the control, and it just sucks that it has to be in that way, but I just don't feel comfortable until things change," she added, with the audience applauding her for her response.

Cohen then asked her if she has an end date for her celibacy, to which she said, "Honestly, it was like six months, then it was a year, and now I'm like, 'Oh my God, it's almost two and a half years,' and it's still going."

Asked whether she missed sex, Fox said, "In the beginning, yes. But I think it's just like getting over anything, smoking, drugs, whatever it may be. Eventually, you just forget, and then all that energy that you were putting toward sex, you can put it toward other things."

Cohen asked permission to put an extra personal question to Fox, which was whether she masturbates a lot. "Not as much as you would think," she said. "Like maybe once or twice a month."

The Uncut Gems star explained, "'Cause I'm just so tired! Like, sometimes I'll start, and then like I get tired and lose interest. I don't know if anyone can relate, but I'm just so tired all the time."

This whole segment may seem like an odd line of questioning, but there's context, I promise.

Fox first revealed her celibacy under a TikTok video criticizing Bumble's new ad campaign, which features the tagline, "A vow of celibacy is not the answer."

The star commented, "2.5 years of celibacy and never been better tbh"

Fox briefly dated Kanye West in early 2022, following his separation from ex-wife Kim Kardashian.