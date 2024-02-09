Justin and Hailey Bieber’s Marriage Apparently Works Because of Three Major Reasons

There’s not a single marriage in existence that’s perfect, and the Bieber marriage—Justin and Hailey, of course—is no exception. The couple are five years into marriage and after navigating “growing pains,” Us Weekly reports, they are “in a good place”—with specific strategies that helped them get there.

“Communication is key, and they’ve found that continuing therapy even when everything’s great is useful,” a source told the outlet.

The Biebers married in September 2018 and just celebrated their five year wedding anniversary (Image credit: Getty Images)

In addition to therapy, the source added that the pair built a “strong foundation” on their shared faith, and that they make time for date nights: “Whether it’s a night on the town or ordering takeout, quality time is essential,” they said.

Justin and Hailey married in September 2018 at a courthouse in New York City; on their first anniversary, the couple held a second ceremony in South Carolina. When it comes to expanding their family, Hailey told The Sunday Times last May “I literally cry about this all the time! I want kids so bad, but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child. We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe.”

The pair have endured individual health scares and walked through them alongside one another (Image credit: Instagram / Justin Bieber)

Throughout their half decade of marriage, the Biebers have been through a lot, not the least of which is health issues. Hailey was hospitalized with a transient ischemic attack, commonly referred to as a mini stroke, in March 2022. She also underwent heart surgery after doctors diagnosed her with a Grade 5 PFO, a flaplike opening in her heart. “It went very smoothly and I’m recovering really well, really fast,” she said in a YouTube video in April 2023. “I feel great. The biggest thing I feel, honestly, is I just feel really relieved that we were able to figure everything out, that we were able to get it closed, that I will be able to move on from this really scary situation and just live my life.”

Justin was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome in June 2022, and Hailey said of the couple’s health concerns that “I think the silver lining of it, honestly, is that it brings us a lot closer,” she told Good Morning America that same month. “You’re going through this together, you’re being there for each other, you’re supporting each other. There’s just something that really bonds you through these times.”