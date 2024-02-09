Justin and Hailey Bieber’s Marriage Apparently Works Because of Three Major Reasons

There’s not a single marriage in existence that’s perfect, and the Bieber marriage—Justin and Hailey, of course—is no exception. The couple are five years into marriage and after navigating “growing pains,” Us Weekly reports, they are “in a good place”—with specific strategies that helped them get there.
“Communication is key, and they’ve found that continuing therapy even when everything’s great is useful,” a source told the outlet.
In addition to therapy, the source added that the pair built a “strong foundation” on their shared faith, and that they make time for date nights: “Whether it’s a night on the town or ordering takeout, quality time is essential,” they said.
Justin and Hailey married in September 2018 at a courthouse in New York City; on their first anniversary, the couple held a second ceremony in South Carolina. When it comes to expanding their family, Hailey told The Sunday Times last May “I literally cry about this all the time! I want kids so bad, but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child. We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe.”
Throughout their half decade of marriage, the Biebers have been through a lot, not the least of which is health issues. Hailey was hospitalized with a transient ischemic attack, commonly referred to as a mini stroke, in March 2022. She also underwent heart surgery after doctors diagnosed her with a Grade 5 PFO, a flaplike opening in her heart. “It went very smoothly and I’m recovering really well, really fast,” she said in a YouTube video in April 2023. “I feel great. The biggest thing I feel, honestly, is I just feel really relieved that we were able to figure everything out, that we were able to get it closed, that I will be able to move on from this really scary situation and just live my life.”
Justin was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome in June 2022, and Hailey said of the couple’s health concerns that “I think the silver lining of it, honestly, is that it brings us a lot closer,” she told Good Morning America that same month. “You’re going through this together, you’re being there for each other, you’re supporting each other. There’s just something that really bonds you through these times.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Our Best Predictions on Who Might Perform Alongside Usher at the Super Bowl Halftime Show
Usher said publicly he wouldn’t be the only superstar onstage Sunday night.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meet the Fashion Designer Making Mistakes on Purpose
Jack Miner of Interior takes us inside his intentionally messy, chaotic world.
By Emma Childs
-
Exactly How to Master Mob Wife Makeup
Your old beauty routine sleeps with the fishes.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
Just In Case You Thought There Was Trouble In Paradise with the Biebers, Let These Photos Speak for Themselves
Divorce rumors? What divorce rumors?
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner Are a Mixture of Friendly Smiles and Rude Gestures at Lakers Game
The BFFs exhibited a wide range of interactions with the ever-present cameras.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Hailey Bieber Wears $16,000 Worth of Body Jewelry—Oh, and a Bikini, Too
While your eyes linger on the jewelry, don't miss her clever product placement in the photo.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
If Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Get Back Together, We Might Have Hailey Bieber To Thank
Jenner and Bad Bunny reportedly spent New Year's Eve in Barbados with the Biebers and other mutual friends.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Hailey and Justin Bieber Have a Cozy Date Night At The Toronto Maple Leafs Game
Just the two of them. Plus thousands of screaming hockey (and Bieber) fans.
By Jamie Feldman
-
No, Hailey Bieber Is Not Making a Fashion Statement with These Heavy-Duty Shades She Wore in a Recent TikTok
She’s a total trendsetter, yes—but that’s decidedly not what she’s going for here.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
The Flintstones, a Met Gala Throwback, Britney Spears Circa 2003, and, Of Course, Barbie: Our Favorite Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2023 (So Far)
It was hard to choose.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Hailey Bieber Absolutely Goes There About Those Rampant Pregnancy Rumors: When It Happens, “You, As In the Internet, Will Be The Last To Know”
“And it’s just, honestly, at the end of the day, so hilarious how much people f—ing care.”
By Rachel Burchfield