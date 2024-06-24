Bartender Backs Up Justin Timberlake’s Claim That He Only Had “One Martini” Before DWI Arrest in the Hamptons

When Justin Timberlake was arrested in the Hamptons on June 18 for a DWI, he reportedly told police (according to his arrest report) that “I had one martini, and I followed my friends home.” Well, according to a bartender at Sag Harbor’s American Hotel—where Timberlake was hanging out and drinking with friends—that is true, according to People : “If he was drinking more, it wasn’t here,” another employee told the outlet.

Timberlake was arrested one week ago and charged with a DWI, according to the Sag Harbor Police Department. (Image credit: Sag Harbor Police Department)

Timberlake was arrested shortly after midnight for driving while impaired or intoxicated, the Sag Harbor Police Department confirmed; according to his lawyer, Ed Burke, the 10-time Grammy winner was also charged with two other court citations—running a stop sign and not traveling in the correct traffic lane. He also refused a breathalyzer test, Burke said. Timberlake, at the time of his arrest, was driving a 2025 BMW and was “placed under arrest, processed, and held overnight for morning arraignment,” a statement read. After his court appearance, he was released “on his own recognizance.”

Despite telling his arresting officer that he feared the scandal would “ruin the tour”—referring to The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which kicked off on April 29 in Vancouver and is scheduled to run until December 20 in Kansas City—it seems, so far anyway, that’s not the case. Timberlake played his first two shows since his arrest on back-to-back nights in Chicago this past Friday and Saturday at that city’s United Center. According to Us Weekly , on Friday night, Timberlake addressed the week’s events, telling the crowd “It’s been a tough week,” while introducing his song “Selfish.” He continued, “I know sometimes I’m hard to love, but you keep on loving me—and I love you right back.” He added, per Page Six , that his fans have stuck with him through the “ups and downs and lefts and rights.”

Timberlake's The Forget Tomorrow World Tour rolled on over the weekend, with two back-to-back stops in Chicago. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The next night, Saturday night, Timberlake again addressed the crowd, telling fans “So many of you come up to me and say, ‘I grew up with you, man,’” he said. “I want each and every one of you to know—I’ve grown up with you.” He added, “You have been such a big and beautiful part of my life, and sometimes I can’t find the words to show my gratitude that you guys just keep riding with me and riding with me.”

Timberlake is scheduled for a July 26 court appearance, which will apparently be done virtually, as he will be in Poland for the tour’s first European show that same day. He will next perform tomorrow night in New York City at Madison Square Garden, and will do so again Wednesday night before heading off to Boston.

He'll next play two nights of shows in New York City at Madison Square Garden. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Justin is feeling remorseful, ashamed, and humiliated, but also accountable,” a source told Entertainment Tonight , adding that the performer “does not believe he needs help when it comes to alcohol” but rather views his arrest as a “major lapse of judgment.”