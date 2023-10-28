Justin Timberlake Confronted the Man Britney Spears Was Cheating on Him with While She Was Hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’

Justin Timberlake apparently confronted dancer and choreographer Wade Robson over his alleged affair with Britney Spears—while Spears hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live, Page Six reports.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake headed to the "Saturday Night Live" afterparty the night of February 2, 2002 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not long before Timberlake broke up with Spears via a two-word text message while Spears shot a music video, Timberlake joined his then-girlfriend on February 2, 2022, at the NBC show’s iconic 30 Rock studios in Manhattan. What no one knew at the time was, just days before, Timberlake “had found a lengthy breakup note she had written to Robson,” Page Six reports.

Wade Robson (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Britney was pulling double duty as a musical guest and host [on SNL],” a former production source told the outlet. “Justin had found a letter which made it clear that the affair had been going on for months, and that she and Wade had been sleeping together. He had been trying to get a hold of Wade and finally got him on the phone as Britney was in the middle of SNL. If you watch closely, you will see that he did not join Britney onstage at the end of the show when she thanked them.” (Excuse us while we go try to find SNL archives from 2002…)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After the taping ended, Spears and Timberlake “spent 40 minutes huddled in her dressing room before heading to the afterparty they were hosting at Serafina,” Page Six reports. One month later, their three-year relationship was over.

In Spears’ recently released memoir, The Woman in Me, she confessed that she did cheat on Timberlake with Robson (after discovering that Timberlake had cheated on her), but wrote that she and Robson merely kissed. “We were out one night and we went to a Spanish bar,” she wrote of Robson. “We danced and danced. I made out with him that night.”

That said, per Page Six, last week singer-songwriter Annet Artani—who helped Spears write “Everytime” in 2003—said that Timberlake found a 14-page breakup letter from Spears to Robson, and hinted that the “affair was more serious than a kiss,” the outlet reports.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Back to that night’s episode of SNL: Timberlake actually joined Spears onstage—along with comedian Chris Kattan—to be a part of a joke in which Kattan claimed he was Spears.

“I know how to settle this,” Spears said in the skit. “Justin, can you come out here for a second?” Timberlake walked onstage to screams from fans, telling Spears, “Listen, I just want to say I had a really great time last night.”

“Justin, that was not me,” Spears said.

“Kattan, you gotta stop doing that, man!” Timberlake yelled, before introducing his girlfriend by saying, “Britney Spears is here!” He then joked, “Baby, are you sure it wasn’t you?”