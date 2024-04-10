Kate Beckinsale Mysteriously Deletes Instagram Photos Documenting Her Weeks-Long Hospital Stay For an Unknown Health Issue

Actress Kate Beckinsale has apparently deleted photos from her personal Instagram account detailing what appeared to be a nearly month-long hospital stay for an undisclosed health issue.
The first post to feature the Underworld star in a hospital bed appeared on March 11, when she paid homage to her mom on Mother's Day in the United Kingdom.
The post featured two photographs of Beckinsale in a hospital bed, wearing a gown and an oversized black bow in her hair. The actress had what appeared to be tears in her eyes, looking very emotional.
In the caption, she thanked all the moms who turn up "when we're sick" and who "sit with us," send "balloons" and pull "us out of wells with love."
In another post, nine days later on Tuesday, March 20, the actress shared another hospital bed selfie.
The actress and mom also shared a photo of her Pomeranian, Myf, during a recent hospital visit, People reported at the time. She captioned the post "visitor."
Earlier that same day, she posted another picture showing the actress wearing a pink sweater as she snuggled her cat, Willow, who also paid her a hospital visit.
On March 30, the actress wished fans, friends and loved ones alike a happy Easter from the hospital, posting another Instagram photo of herself wearing Easter-themed bunny socks as she was once again seen lying in a hospital bed.
Throughout the multiple posts, Beckinsale did not disclose the reason for her hospital visit or any details regarding her apparent treatment.
In one of her most-recent Instagram posts, on April 5, the actress and mom shared a series of photos from the hospital, including a picture of the book Grief Is for People by author Sloane Crosley.
According to a description of the book by Macmillan Publishers, the book is a "disarmingly witty and poignant" memoir that "explores multiple kinds of loss following the death of (the author's) closest friend."
Additional photos in the now-deleted carousel showed Beckinsale spending time with friend Jonathan Voluck. In two photos, the pair could be seen smiling for the camera from Beckinsale's hospital bed and while they both were wearing a conjoined peanut-shaped pillow on their heads.
So far, 2024 has appeared to be a difficult year for the actress, who in addition to dealing with an unknown health issue commemorated the 45th anniversary of her father's death. And on Jan. 10, Beckinsale announced the passing of her beloved stepfather, Roy Battersby, via Instagram.
And while she has yet to publicly discuss her health or apparent hospital stay since deleting the photos, there's speculation that her her weeks-long hospitalization has or had something to do with her 2019 hospital stay to treat a ruptured ovarian cyst, as CNN reported at the time.
"Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry," Beckinsale wrote in an Instagram post announcing her health scare. "So thankful to everyone who looked after me."
