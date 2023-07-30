Kate Hudson Sums Up Family Vacation to Sicily in Two Words: “Happiness and Pasta”

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Where in the world is Kate Hudson? Sicily, it seems, or she was, sharing behind-the-scenes snaps from a recent family vacation that included, as she summed it up, “Happiness and pasta.”

Per People , Hudson took to Instagram and made us, too, feel like we were on a Sicilian vacation of our own, sharing a series of photos and clips “exploring” the Italian island.

And of happiness and pasta? They’re apparently “not mutually exclusive,” Hudson captioned her post. “Exploring with my favorite humans,” she continued. One photo she shared in a carousel on the social media platform? A nighttime selfie of Hudson carrying her only daughter, Rani, on her back in front of an historic building.

Rani starred in quite a few of the family vacation photos; she was “also pictured standing under an arched doorway and sitting on the beach with Hudson, while the actress was shown eating a tuna salad and sunbathing in an orange bikini top,” People reported.

Rani is one of Hudson’s three children—she also has two older sons, Ryder and Bingham, who were on the trip, as well. In one photo, Bingham was seen standing on the ledge of a car with a bleached buzzcut, and Ryder was seen in the background getting into a car. Hudson shares Ryder with her ex-husband Chris Robinson, Bingham with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and Rani with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

“Other photos and clips showed the family eating oysters and large plates of pasta in a restaurant, plus views of buildings lining a typically beautiful Italian side street,” People reported. “Hudson also gave fans a glimpse from inside her resort as she filmed some family time around a stone-paved patio and swimming pool, with Rani seen taking a dip in the pool while Fujikawa sat nearby.”

Hudson is having what appears to be a fantastic summer, as these Sicilian snaps are just some of the vacation photos she’s shared recently. In earlier pictures, Hudson’s sons posed together on the beach, and Fujikawa did a backflip off of a nearby cliff. In another photo, all three of Hudson’s kids posted together for “a sweet family selfie,” the outlet wrote.

Prior to the family heading off to Sicily, Hudson celebrated middle child Bing’s twelfth birthday with a tribute to his drumming skills: “Bing is 12 today!” she wrote. “My drummer baby. Happy Birthday to my sweet Bing. We love you!”