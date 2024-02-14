Kate Hudson Still Gets Residuals for a Hit 1990s Movie Most Don't Even Know She Was Cast In

Most of us have watched the Home Alone movies more times than we can count, but how many among us knew that Kate Hudson is in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York?

She revealed this lesser-known fact on Monday's episode of "Sibling Revelry," the podcast she cohosts with her brother, Oliver Hudson.

The duo were chatting to brothers Joey, Matthew and Andy Lawrence about getting started in showbiz at a young age.

Joey shared about how he had to memorize a very long monologue for an audition at just five years old. But the story ended well, as he booked the commercial and got another 50 national commercials that year.

Kate then asked him if he still gets residuals for any of his old ads, and revealed that she still receives checks for her childhood jobs, one of which was, yep, Home Alone 2.

The "Home Alone 2" choir scene, which you can watch on DIsney+ (Image credit: Home Alone 2 / Disney+)

"I still get residuals from Home Alone 2 because I sang in the chorus," she said. "I'm in that chorus, and then I get 10 cents every once in a while."

Joey could relate to receiving such small amounts, telling Kate "Sometimes I'll get, like, 2 cents and I'm like, 'Wait. Doesn't the envelope and paper cost more?'"

"At least they're being fair and honest," Kate said.

The Lawrence brothers were also unaware of her cameo in Home Alone 2, and now we'll all be re-watching it to catch a glimpse of her.

Oliver Hudson and Kate Hudson on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" (Image credit: Getty Images)

Obviously, Oliver did know about his sister's moment of glory, but has previously explained that they don't watch each other's work.

He said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that "We don't watch each other's stuff. I haven't seen—I've seen maybe a third of her movies."

That third better include How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. Otherwise, Oliver had better cancel all plans for the weekend and make that happen for himself.

Since the siblings come from a family of actors, including their mom Goldie Hawn, stepdad Kurt Russell, and half-brother Wyatt Russell, I presume it would be hard to keep up with everything each family member stars in each year.