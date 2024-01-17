Kate Hudson on Reconnecting With Her Estranged Sister: "We Just Started Bawling"

Kate Hudson has opened up about how delighted she is to have started building a relationship with one of her estranged sisters.

Kate and her brother Oliver Hudson host the Sibling Revelry podcast together, on which they explore the dynamics between siblings and family members with their various guests.

For their latest episode, Kate and Oliver invited twins Joel and Benji Madden (of Good Charlotte (a band) and Very Famous Wives (not a band) fame) to speak about their experience of being siblings.

At one point, the Madden brothers stressed how important it is for siblings to communicate so that they have someone alongside them to face the challenges in life.

Kate agreed, and a few minutes later, she shared, "I had this moment last year where I was like, 'I don’t know why I don’t talk to my other siblings.' I don’t care what the history is with our parents, and especially me who has no sisters, like I do, I have two sisters that I don’t speak to for no other reason except that our family is separated."

She explained, "My sister and I and my brother, we've all just started communicating again. And honestly, I got on the phone with my sister and we just started bawling our eyes out. It was so great. It was so great. [My sister] even said it. She's like, 'We start now. We start now.'"

Kate, 44, and Oliver, 47, share both parents, Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson. But after their parents divorced, both went on to have several more children, Kate and Oliver's half-siblings, who range in age from 18 to 37, as reported by Us Weekly.

Kate had previously opened up about her family estrangements on the Sibling Revelry podcast. In January 2021, she told Oliver (via E! News), "We've been talking so much about sibling relationships and distraught relationships or good relations and we're sitting here like we have the best family, like we're so great. And yet, we don't ever acknowledge the fact that we have four other siblings. So I've been thinking about the Hudsons. Thinking it's important that we reach out with all of our siblings and maybe connect with them a little bit."

Sadly, Kate is also estranged from her father Bill Hudson, as she discussed also in January 2021, speaking on Sunday Today. "I think that estrangement is unfortunately quite common. I think it's important for people to talk about that," she said (via People). "Sometimes [we] need a little bit of talk and humor to move us into places where we can heal some of the wounds."

Well then, I'm as delighted as she is that the Glass Onion actress has been able to make strides towards building relationships with her other siblings!