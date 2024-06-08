Kate Middleton Says She's "Very Sorry" For Missing Ceremonial Trooping of the Colour Event

Kate Middleton is publicly apologizing for not attending an upcoming (and rather major) Trooping of the Colour event.
On Saturday, June 8, the Irish Guards shared a series of photographs on X, formerly known as Twitter, highlighting a letter they received from the Princess of Wales apologizing for her future absence at the ceremonial Colonel's Review.
"I appreciate everyone trooping this year has been practicing for months, and dedicating many hours to ensuring their uniforms and drill are immaculate," the royal wrote in the letter. "Being your colonel remains a great honor and I am very sorry that I'm unable to take the salute at this year's Colonel's Review. Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon. Please send my very best wishes and good luck to all involved."
In response, the Irish Guards said they were "deeply touched to receive a letter from our Colonel" Saturday morning.
"We continue to wish Her Royal Highness well in her recovery and send Her our very best wishes," the Irish Guards posted on X.
Recently, Buckingham Palace confirmed the Princess of Wales would be skipping the iconic Trooping of the Colour and will not serve as Inspecting Officer at the traditional Colonel's Review as she continues preventative preventative cancer treatment.
"We wish the Colonel of the Irish Guards the best of best wishes for her recovery," Lieutenant Colonel James Shaw—the Brigade Major of the Household Division, a section of the British Army that organizes and performs the Trooping the Colour celebration—told GB News shortly after the announcement.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
The traditional review serves as the final rehearsal event before the annual Trooping the Colour, also known as King Charles' extravagant birthday parade. Shaw will be standing in for Middleton as she remains out of the public eye.
"And again, the Irish Guards are hugely proud to have her as their Colonel and want to put on a really special show this year," Shaw added.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
While Middleton is not expected to attend any of the Trooping of the Colour pre-events or the celebration itself, reports suggest that the Princess of Wales is contemplating a surprise Buckingham Palace balcony appearance alongside the rest of the royal family "if she is feeling well enough."
Such a cameo would certainly be shocking, especially after it was reported that Middleton will not return to public-facing royal duties until the fall...at the earliest.
Other reports indicate that the Princess of Wales will likely not return to the public eye until 2025, while others suggest any return the royal makes will never be quite the same as it was before she was diagnosed with cancer.
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality and mental health, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find both her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
-
Beyoncé Pairs a Rare Vintage Jacket With Under-$60 Jewelry
Queen Bee doesn't need expensive jewelry to look like $1 million.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Kerry Washington Perfects Barbiecore in Head-to-Toe Pink and Black Chanel
The actress stunned while celebrating the Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Katie Holmes Levels Up Her Summer Outfit Formula
With a little help from Chanel.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated