Kate Middleton is publicly apologizing for not attending an upcoming (and rather major) Trooping of the Colour event.

On Saturday, June 8, the Irish Guards shared a series of photographs on X, formerly known as Twitter, highlighting a letter they received from the Princess of Wales apologizing for her future absence at the ceremonial Colonel's Review.

"I appreciate everyone trooping this year has been practicing for months, and dedicating many hours to ensuring their uniforms and drill are immaculate," the royal wrote in the letter. "Being your colonel remains a great honor and I am very sorry that I'm unable to take the salute at this year's Colonel's Review. Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon. Please send my very best wishes and good luck to all involved."

In response, the Irish Guards said they were "deeply touched to receive a letter from our Colonel" Saturday morning.

"We continue to wish Her Royal Highness well in her recovery and send Her our very best wishes," the Irish Guards posted on X.

Catherine, Princess of Wales (in her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards) presents traditional sprigs of shamrock to Officers and Guardsmen of the Irish Guards as she attends the 2023 St. Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks on March 17, 2023 in Aldershot, England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Recently, Buckingham Palace confirmed the Princess of Wales would be skipping the iconic Trooping of the Colour and will not serve as Inspecting Officer at the traditional Colonel's Review as she continues preventative preventative cancer treatment.

"We wish the Colonel of the Irish Guards the best of best wishes for her recovery," Lieutenant Colonel James Shaw—the Brigade Major of the Household Division, a section of the British Army that organizes and performs the Trooping the Colour celebration—told GB News shortly after the announcement.

The traditional review serves as the final rehearsal event before the annual Trooping the Colour, also known as King Charles ' extravagant birthday parade. Shaw will be standing in for Middleton as she remains out of the public eye.

"And again, the Irish Guards are hugely proud to have her as their Colonel and want to put on a really special show this year," Shaw added.

While Middleton is not expected to attend any of the Trooping of the Colour pre-events or the celebration itself, reports suggest that the Princess of Wales is contemplating a surprise Buckingham Palace balcony appearance alongside the rest of the royal family "if she is feeling well enough."

Such a cameo would certainly be shocking, especially after it was reported that Middleton will not return to public-facing royal duties until the fall...at the earliest.